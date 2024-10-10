Undisputed Boxing Video Game

Mujeriego

Anyone get the game yet?
Got it right when it came out.
Its a little clunky but its still fun. Graphics are good.
No Online Create a Player championship mode yet.
But they do have online ranked.
Ive been using Canelo at Middleweight. I did use him for one Welterweight fight, my only draw where it was a Majority Decision, one judge had it for me, two had it even against some kid using Crawford.
16-7-1 online so far.

Online Ranked has 4 weight classes. HW MW WW and LW. and one womens weight class.

They have a vast offline story mode with 8 weight classes thats pretty detailed and in depth.
But Im an online guy, so I am hoping they add something like Fight Night had with Online World Championships.

You can also take a knee in the game, and they have refs stopping the fight or even your corner throwing the towel in if you are getting destroyed.

With a few updates, this game could actually be real good.

They have two versions of Canelo, Ali, Roy Jones, and Fury.
Also mutliple attire for fighters, that they actually have worn in real life.
Some of the mechanics need some work but I do love slapping the body with Canelo in the game
 
The game's official release isn't until Friday so you must be playing Steam's early access release on the PC or have a beta/preview on one of the consoles. I'm not much of a gamer anymore but I may get it for my PC or Xbox Series X.
 
i've not bothered with it, i game on all platforms and have toyed with the idea of getting it on the PC when its on sale but it doesnt look as good as the last Fight Night game, and that was over 14 years ago

it seems to have a good roster of fighters, i think it just looks a bit arcadey from what i have seen
 
Its a little arcadey but when you play it youll start to like it.
There are techniques and stuff you can do in the game when you figure it out.
Im 21-7-2 online.
I'm starting to really like it.
 
Got koed in the 8th round by riddick bowe against Larry Holmes. Totally worth the money I spent. If you love boxing you must own this game.
 
The developers annoucned that they will be updating some of the mechanics in a patch.
So they games only going to get better.
 
