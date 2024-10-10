Undisputed Boxing Video Game

Anyone get the game yet?

Got it right when it came out.

Its a little clunky but its still fun. Graphics are good.

No Online Create a Player championship mode yet.

But they do have online ranked.

Ive been using Canelo at Middleweight. I did use him for one Welterweight fight, my only draw where it was a Majority Decision, one judge had it for me, two had it even against some kid using Crawford.

16-7-1 online so far.



Online Ranked has 4 weight classes. HW MW WW and LW. and one womens weight class.



They have a vast offline story mode with 8 weight classes thats pretty detailed and in depth.

But Im an online guy, so I am hoping they add something like Fight Night had with Online World Championships.



You can also take a knee in the game, and they have refs stopping the fight or even your corner throwing the towel in if you are getting destroyed.



With a few updates, this game could actually be real good.



They have two versions of Canelo, Ali, Roy Jones, and Fury.

Also mutliple attire for fighters, that they actually have worn in real life.

Some of the mechanics need some work but I do love slapping the body with Canelo in the game