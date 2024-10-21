Under the waves - review

Under the waves (PS5) is a narrative based underwater adventure maintaining a drilling operation whilst attempting to recover from trauma with 2024s best game score.



The game's underwater environments are beautifully rendered, with realistic physics and a sense of isolation. Under the Waves focuses on Stan's emotional journey as he confronts his past and seeks answers in the ocean. The game features puzzles that often require players to use their environment and problem-solving skills.



The game has some glitches which has effected its review scores.



It's made me feel sad, and feel loss. The situation almost feels like an analogy for depression. Which is probably why this hits me so hard.



Again, I think it's got the best music in a game I've heard for years and it matches the play perfectly.



Here's a link to its music:



