Tweak896 said: It's kind of a pointless fight besides appeasing the people who want Umar to have more names on his resume to "earn" a title shot. Click to expand...

Umar wanted to stay busy and get a fight in before Ramandan in March, otherwise the earliest he can fight after is likely end of May/early June.December/January would be a 6th month layoff, I don't think he wants to get rusty/lose momentum and be out for like 11 months because Merab is ducking the smoke.Also he could get lost in the shuffle if Figgy or Yan get a fast highlight-reel finish, so it makes sense for him to take a fight against a top 10 guy that he has a huge stylistic advantage over.