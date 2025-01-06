Whilst facing worldwide condemnation over the handling of rape gangs - many of which plied young girls with drugs and alcohol - the UK Government has uploaded a social media video with a song featuring lyrics such as:



Perfect combination is sex, beer, and marijuana. The young girls are addicted, everyone is enjoying the wave At that peak, only angry chorus Called me forbidden because I get addicted quickly Perfect combination is sex, beer and marijuana The young girls are addicted, everyone is enjoying the wave Just a punch in the young girl’s pussy Just a punch in the girl’s pussy… Just a punch in the young girl’s pussy Just a punch in the girl’s pussy… Just a punch in the young girl’s pussy Just a punch in the young girl’s pussy







Was this a genuine mistake?