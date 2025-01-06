International UK Government uses song about drugging girls to sleep with them in (now deleted) promotional social media video

Croo67

Croo67

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Dec 21, 2015
Messages
3,294
Reaction score
2,032
Whilst facing worldwide condemnation over the handling of rape gangs - many of which plied young girls with drugs and alcohol - the UK Government has uploaded a social media video with a song featuring lyrics such as:

Perfect combination is sex, beer, and marijuana. The young girls are addicted, everyone is enjoying the wave At that peak, only angry chorus Called me forbidden because I get addicted quickly Perfect combination is sex, beer and marijuana The young girls are addicted, everyone is enjoying the wave Just a punch in the young girl’s pussy Just a punch in the girl’s pussy… Just a punch in the young girl’s pussy Just a punch in the girl’s pussy… Just a punch in the young girl’s pussy Just a punch in the young girl’s pussy



Was this a genuine mistake?
 
Last edited:
Thise lyrics are horrific and I can't see how the makers of the video didn't know them.

Have they been named or will this be a consequence-free faceslap to their constituency? I mean, you'd have to intentionally try to find a song with such horrible lyrics, I don't see a way it wasn't intentional and purposeful.
 
Anyone got a link to the actual song because I can't find it and I'm wondering how audible the lyrics really were in it.
 
well you got a high percentage of people from the same background in government as you do the people committing the crimes. They are going to have similar beliefs. That's why it was so easily covered up and dismissed. Protecting their own
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,845
Messages
56,742,675
Members
175,385
Latest member
Countryant

Share this page

Back
Top