Reports of mysterious damp cloudy substance has turned internet into frenzy. Fog has never happened in winter, says one user. Netizens are also noting the appearance of this smoke like odourless moisture coincides with myseterious christmas illness causing coughs and runny noses.



This has never happened before. Why is this not in the news?



Explanations for fog include orbs, aliens and a goverment psy op. The entire world has been engufled leaving countries that havent been engufled feeling left out on new year. Are we not cool enough to be seeded? A scientist tried to explain but was promptly told to fuck off.



I am in ireland which is normally foggy on new year but it is not foggy right now. This means the aliens took our fog.



Happy new year







