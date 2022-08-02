Your Account
@Silver
- Jan 26, 2015
- 12,386
- 6,519
It looks like in the recent year or two , topics related to UFOs are becoming more and more present in the media.
Is there a conclusion to be made out of that ?
Few day ago I've discovered a chanell on youtube where there are daily updates on those cases happened in the 50s, 60s , but also after that.
So in the meantime, very likely new cases have happened , and we can just imagine what data is still classified as not to be released to public ?