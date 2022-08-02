Social UFO witnesses stories are coming out and piling up

Your Account

Your Account

reacted to this post
@Silver
Joined
Jan 26, 2015
Messages
12,386
Reaction score
6,519

It looks like in the recent year or two , topics related to UFOs are becoming more and more present in the media.
Is there a conclusion to be made out of that ?
Few day ago I've discovered a chanell on youtube where there are daily updates on those cases happened in the 50s, 60s , but also after that.
So in the meantime, very likely new cases have happened , and we can just imagine what data is still classified as not to be released to public ?
 
I've never understood how a species capable of interstellar travel, and all the incredibly sophisticated processes that go along with that, cannot avoid being spotted by a trailer park resident in Arkansas.
 
IDGETKTFO said:
In a day and age where everyone and their grandma has a phone glued to their hands, they just so happen to not have their phones when they see a UFO.........
Click to expand...
I can say from experience, when something obviously abnormal happens one doesn't think about a camera but is absorbed in the moment and wants to take In every second. Videos tend to happen accidentally or if something is visible for long periods of time. Also, most "sightings" aren't of some obvious craft within throwing distance... There is no denying people are and have been seeing things for a long time, what any of these things are is unknown to us anyway, the ones that can't obviously be explained that is...
 
KnightTemplar said:
Aliens, "We have slaughtered all your political leaders, Humans! We now rule earth!"

Humans, "Yes! Thank you, God!"

Aliens, "...wait, what?"
Click to expand...
I always hoped that their technology and resources are so advanced that if they kept us as pets we would actually have a much better quality of life than we do currently. Like we will all have a rolls Royce and 5000 sq ft house with an indoor pool
 
badascan said:
I can say from experience, when something obviously abnormal happens one doesn't think about a camera but is absorbed in the moment and wants to take In every second. Videos tend to happen accidentally or if something is visible for long periods of time. Also, most "sightings" aren't of some obvious craft within throwing distance... There is no denying people are and have been seeing things for a long time, what any of these things are is unknown to us anyway, the ones that can't obviously be explained that is...
Click to expand...


cell phones take really shitty pictures at distance in general.... try getting a good picture of a bird flying through the sky or an airplane lol.

the cell phone talking point has got to be the worst talking point related to this topic. its right up there with ball lightning and light reflecting off of swamp gas from venus!!

@IDGETKTFO
 
gremins said:
cell phones take really shitty pictures at distance in general.... try getting a good picture of a bird flying through the sky or an airplane lol.

the cell phone talking point has got to be the worst talking point related to this topic. its right up there with ball lightning and light reflecting off of swamp gas from venus!!
Click to expand...

Are you saying that cell phones can't take pictures of birds and planes in the sky? Even if that was true, which it isn't, any picture of what these people are describing would certainly bolster their case.

There's a reason we never see video/pictures of these things in the visible light spectrum.

Can you guess why that is?
 
ShadBo said:
Are you saying that cell phones can't take pictures of birds and planes in the sky? Even if that was true, which it isn't, any picture of what these people are describing would certainly bolster their case.

There's a reason we never see video/pictures of these things in the visible light spectrum.

Can you guess why that is?
Click to expand...


im saying they dont take high quality pics at distance when the whole even lasts about 5 seconds start to finish. we have thousands of those kinds of vids on youtube.

but go and try to get high quality video of high flying birds and planes in a 5 or 10 second window. start the clock with getting your phone out and see what happens. now add trying to mentally register what you are seeing (if its a ufo) and then ask if you would really look away to get your phone rather than just look at it.

i would not personally. but if someone did they would just get a crappy pic anyway.
 
gremins said:
im saying they dont take high quality pics at distance when the whole even lasts about 5 seconds start to finish. we have thousands of those kinds of vids on youtube.

but go and try to get high quality video of high flying birds and planes in a 5 or 10 second window. start the clock with getting your phone out and see what happens. now add trying to mentally register what you are seeing (if its a ufo) and then ask if you would really look away to get your phone rather than just look at it.

i would not personally. but if someone did they would just get a crappy pic anyway.
Click to expand...

So these events happened so quickly that the viewer wasn't able to register what they saw, but their testimony is reliable.
 
Response said:

It looks like in the recent year or two , topics related to UFOs are becoming more and more present in the media.
Is there a conclusion to be made out of that ?
Few day ago I've discovered a chanell on youtube where there are daily updates on those cases happened in the 50s, 60s , but also after that.
So in the meantime, very likely new cases have happened , and we can just imagine what data is still classified as not to be released to public ?
Click to expand...



i think the government knows more than us but that they dont know what these things are either. they regularly invade our air space and we cant do a dang thing about it other than watch.

for me there is no question that they exist. the real question is what the heck are they? are they aliens from another planet? are they terrestrial beings that exist interdimensionally? are they just the modern version of angels demons and faeries and the like? is it a phenomenon like Jung discussed where an entirely new mythology is forming in human consciousness and growing and we are not strictly speaking seeing things that exist in concrete reality but more of a collectively formed mythology? is it all of the above?
 
MEC169Z_o.png


<EdgyBrah>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AWilder
Crime Donald Trump Hush Money Fraud Trial (5/30 Update: Trump Found Guilty on All 34 Felony Charges)
275 276 277
Replies
6K
Views
168K
Whippy McGee
Whippy McGee

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,266
Messages
56,249,308
Members
175,128
Latest member
Adventureseeker64

Share this page

Back
Top