Darren Elkins, Daniel Pineda Pick Up ‘Fight of the Night’ Honors at UFC Vegas 99
In the end, a matchup between two of the Ultimate Fighting Championship featherweight division’s most grizzled veterans delivered exactly the kind of action fans and matchmakers hoped to see.
www.sherdog.com
In the end, a matchup between two of the Ultimate Fighting Championship
featherweight division’s mostgrizzled veterans delivered exactly the kind of action fans andmatchmakers hoped to see.
At UFC Fight Night 245 on Saturday at the Apex in Las Vegas,40-year-old DarrenElkins
and 39-year-old DanielPineda
combined to produce a bloody, back-and-forth battle thatnetted them “Fight of the Night” honors and a bonus of $50,000each. The fight hinged on the clash of Elkins’ rugged and reliablewrestling against Pineda’s venomous grappling game. Pineda foughtthrough punishment that had his face swollen and bleeding withinminutes, and the fight was tied at a round apiece going into thefinal frame, but Elkins’ legendary durability and pace finallyproved to be too much, and “The Damage” won the third round on allthree judges’ scorecards. Pineda, who announced his retirement inthe Octagon after the decision was read, walks away with a careerfinish rate of 100% in his 28 career wins and will pocket one finalbonus as he transitions into his next phase as head coach atHouston mainstay gym 4oz Fight Club.
On a night that featured just two finishes in 11 fights, the lone“Performance of the Night” bonus went to AnthonyHernandez
, who had a banner evening of work. In his first UFCmain event, he extended his win streak to six with a fifth-roundTKO of MichelPereira
, showing himself to be a viable title contender atmiddleweight and earning an extra $50,000. The fight was a wildlycompetitive affair—at least while Pereira’s cardio lasted, whichwas all of one round. As Pereira’s energy level flagged, Hernandezturned up the jets, picking up at least one 10-8 round on theexhausted Brazilian before pounding out “Demolidor” in the middleof the final frame. The performance showed that “Fluffy,” despiteall the success he has achieved since joining the UFC out ofDana White's Contender Series
and Legacy Fighting Alliance
six years ago, might be even tougherto deal with in five-round fights—a scary proposition for the restof the division.
The UFC’s decision to award only three bonus checks on Saturdayrather than its customary four is easily explained, as the onlyother fighter to notch a finish on Saturday, JoselyneEdwards
, missed weight by over three pounds, rendering herineligible for post-fight awards. Thus, “Pantera” will have to besatisfied that her third-round face crank submission of TamiresVidal
may have saved her roster spot in the UFC.