Media UFC Vegas 99 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Darren Elkins, Daniel Pineda Pick Up ‘Fight of the Night’ Honors at UFC Vegas 99​


20241019102913_07_GettyImages2179649919.JPG

www.sherdog.com

Darren Elkins, Daniel Pineda Pick Up ‘Fight of the Night’ Honors at UFC Vegas 99

In the end, a matchup between two of the Ultimate Fighting Championship featherweight division’s most grizzled veterans delivered exactly the kind of action fans and matchmakers hoped to see.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com


In the end, a matchup between two of the Ultimate Fighting Championship featherweight division’s mostgrizzled veterans delivered exactly the kind of action fans andmatchmakers hoped to see.

At UFC Fight Night 245 on Saturday at the Apex in Las Vegas,40-year-old DarrenElkins and 39-year-old DanielPineda combined to produce a bloody, back-and-forth battle thatnetted them “Fight of the Night” honors and a bonus of $50,000each. The fight hinged on the clash of Elkins’ rugged and reliablewrestling against Pineda’s venomous grappling game. Pineda foughtthrough punishment that had his face swollen and bleeding withinminutes, and the fight was tied at a round apiece going into thefinal frame, but Elkins’ legendary durability and pace finallyproved to be too much, and “The Damage” won the third round on allthree judges’ scorecards. Pineda, who announced his retirement inthe Octagon after the decision was read, walks away with a careerfinish rate of 100% in his 28 career wins and will pocket one finalbonus as he transitions into his next phase as head coach atHouston mainstay gym 4oz Fight Club.

On a night that featured just two finishes in 11 fights, the lone“Performance of the Night” bonus went to AnthonyHernandez, who had a banner evening of work. In his first UFCmain event, he extended his win streak to six with a fifth-roundTKO of MichelPereira, showing himself to be a viable title contender atmiddleweight and earning an extra $50,000. The fight was a wildlycompetitive affair—at least while Pereira’s cardio lasted, whichwas all of one round. As Pereira’s energy level flagged, Hernandezturned up the jets, picking up at least one 10-8 round on theexhausted Brazilian before pounding out “Demolidor” in the middleof the final frame. The performance showed that “Fluffy,” despiteall the success he has achieved since joining the UFC out ofDana White's Contender Series and Legacy Fighting Alliance six years ago, might be even tougherto deal with in five-round fights—a scary proposition for the restof the division.

The UFC’s decision to award only three bonus checks on Saturdayrather than its customary four is easily explained, as the onlyother fighter to notch a finish on Saturday, JoselyneEdwards, missed weight by over three pounds, rendering herineligible for post-fight awards. Thus, “Pantera” will have to besatisfied that her third-round face crank submission of TamiresVidal may have saved her roster spot in the UFC.
 
Did UFC change the vid so it's only fluffy?
 
I was hoping they would probe Fluffy on more of his dead and dying family, but they only mentioned it 6 times on the show.
 
vinnie245 said:
  • Fight of the Night: Darren Elkins vs. Daniel Pineda
  • Performance of the Night: Anthony Hernandez
Matsumoto/Katona not getting a bonus is rediculous...
Click to expand...
Elkins? I thought he was gone a long time ago, I haven't seen him in forever.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,116
Messages
56,371,548
Members
175,189
Latest member
chickslovescars

Share this page

Back
Top