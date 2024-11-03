UFC Rules Strikes To The Back Of The Head

Hi Guys.



Can anyone explain me the difference, why strike to the balls are able to get the reciever 5 minutes of recovering.



Strikes to the back of the head, which are way more dangerous and could even lead to death of the reciever, are just called by the ref, but fight continues.



Especially there are a lot of finishing sequences ground and pound, which include strikes back to the head and even following kos.



This situation is some kind of an empty hole rule. Obviously strikes to the back of the head, which cannot even be sanctioned.



Why are strikes to the back to the head not beeing sanctioned like strikes to the balls?



Just give the receiver 5 possible minutes of recovering and fighters start fighting in standing position.



I think, that fighters just don't even care in finishing sequencenes about strikes to the back of the head, because most of the time it doesn't have consequences.



Another reason is. Since Strinkes to the back of the head are illegal in general, fighters don't need to defend them. They even make themselves vulnerable by not defending them.



This shit could last into death of fighters or serious consequneces..