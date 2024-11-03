UFC Rules Strikes To The Back Of The Head

Hi Guys.

Can anyone explain me the difference, why strike to the balls are able to get the reciever 5 minutes of recovering.

Strikes to the back of the head, which are way more dangerous and could even lead to death of the reciever, are just called by the ref, but fight continues.

Especially there are a lot of finishing sequences ground and pound, which include strikes back to the head and even following kos.

This situation is some kind of an empty hole rule. Obviously strikes to the back of the head, which cannot even be sanctioned.

Why are strikes to the back to the head not beeing sanctioned like strikes to the balls?

Just give the receiver 5 possible minutes of recovering and fighters start fighting in standing position.

I think, that fighters just don't even care in finishing sequencenes about strikes to the back of the head, because most of the time it doesn't have consequences.

Another reason is. Since Strinkes to the back of the head are illegal in general, fighters don't need to defend them. They even make themselves vulnerable by not defending them.

This shit could last into death of fighters or serious consequneces..
 
Generally speaking, though headshots are worse, I think on average are quicker to recover from than testicular trauma. The real problem here is that a lot of rules are holdovers from boxing, where it's atypical to be facing away from your opponent. This was evident from when they needed to update recovery time for eye pokes to give them 5 minutes too. Some older folks might remember specific incidents where guys poked in the eye were told they do not have five minutes like they do for groin shots, despite that being something that feels like it should obviously be the case. That'd be because groin shots were frequent in boxing and eye pokes impossible.

The eye poke thing got solved because of their frequency, whereas back of the head strikes pretty much mostly come in fight ending sequences, so refs get to call a foul or just result the fight with the finish and quickly wash their hands of it.
 
Best thing is for more fighters to cut their hair and just be ball-headed.
 
JakePaulMMA said:
Best thing is for more fighters to cut their hair and just be ball-headed.
Yea, and make their opponents wear a soluble paint on their gloves so we can have definitive marks regarding where the punch landed, like when you have the fake knives that mark you in the gym.
 
