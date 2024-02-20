UFC & RIZIN meeting, what do you want to come out of this?

David Street
Amazing to see these legends of our sport talk about the old days but what new stuff got planned?
I quit halfway through.Reading that title gave me a headache.
This is the answer
No news yet they act like this was a chance meeting and they talked the past, but this meeting was planned for a while and the press have stated it has something to do with Kyoji Horiguchi.Cliffs?
What about oother Rizin talent like Kai Asakura, Roberto Satoshi Souza, Tofiq Musayev, Kleber Koike Erbst, Chihiro Suzuki, Seika Izawa...This is the answer
Cliffs?
Tofiq is SkeletorWhat about oother Rizin talent like Kai Asakura, Roberto Satoshi Souza, Tofiq Musayev, Kleber Koike Erbst, Chihiro Suzuki, Seika Izawa...
I would like Rizin to be on UFC Fight
Lmao nah, RIZIN went like 0-5 against Bellator guys.UFC vs RIZIN like PFL vs. Bellator?
The state of Japanese MMA and why he feels MMA lost all momentum in Japan. And if he can revive it, he says that he cannot do things like the UFC and plans on trying many new things to revive MMA in Japan. Tomorrow he is off to Florida to see Mayweather.
They briefly talked about the law suits UFC had on Pride and Pride had on UFC at the end.. all water under the bridge, though kept them apart... these talks are opening doors. Do not think Rizin wants to deal with PFL's new Bellator or ONE, so making peace with UFC.Didn't he rip Dana off with Pride? How are they friends?