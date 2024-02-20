UFC & RIZIN meeting, what do you want to come out of this?

David Street said:



Amazing to see these legends of our sport talk about the old days but what new stuff got planned? Click to expand...

Pretty cool video, actually, thanks for sharing!Well, what I took from it was that post-PRIDE Dana doesn't think Japan has been able to create any new stars at all.Sakuraba is pretty muchonly legendary Japanese fighter, and while obviously you've got Shinya at ONE, they aren't talking about him.If Rizin are going to hand over some of their fighters to the UFC now that Bellator has disappeared, that would be cool, but I don't think Dana thinks any of them will be a big deal.These aren't cliffs so much as my interpretation.I'm not sure Rizin has a huge amount to offer the UFC apart from some reasonably talented no-name fighters that only hardcores will have heard of. Dana does have a huge amount of respect for Sakakibara and PRIDE though.