UFC & RIZIN meeting, what do you want to come out of this?

Amazing to see these legends of our sport talk about the old days but what new stuff got planned?
 
Laheys'Liquorland said:
I quit halfway through.
I'm tired, so I read it like three times and it slowly started to make sense. Kind of.

wait-what-wait-a-minute.gif
 
BigTruck said:
Cliffs?
No news yet they act like this was a chance meeting and they talked the past, but this meeting was planned for a while and the press have stated it has something to do with Kyoji Horiguchi.

The state of Japanese MMA and why he feels MMA lost all momentum in Japan. And if he can revive it, he says that he cannot do things like the UFC and plans on trying many new things to revive MMA in Japan. Tomorrow he is off to Florida to see Mayweather.
 
Pretty cool video, actually, thanks for sharing!

Well, what I took from it was that post-PRIDE Dana doesn't think Japan has been able to create any new stars at all.

Sakuraba is pretty much the only legendary Japanese fighter, and while obviously you've got Shinya at ONE, they aren't talking about him.

If Rizin are going to hand over some of their fighters to the UFC now that Bellator has disappeared, that would be cool, but I don't think Dana thinks any of them will be a big deal.

These aren't cliffs so much as my interpretation.

I'm not sure Rizin has a huge amount to offer the UFC apart from some reasonably talented no-name fighters that only hardcores will have heard of. Dana does have a huge amount of respect for Sakakibara and PRIDE though.
 
Didn't he rip Dana off with Pride? How are they friends?
 
KOPPE said:
UFC vs RIZIN like PFL vs. Bellator?
Lmao nah, RIZIN went like 0-5 against Bellator guys.

Also, what nobody is talking about is what will RIZIN get from the deal? Would the UFC realistically send any guys to fight in Japan?
 
Lenne Hardt new ring announcer confirmed.
 
The reason why JMMA cant get off the ground again is because they dont attract high level fighters. Even One FC has world class guys and attracts more people by bringing in top muay thai fighters / kickboxers and putting on caged muay thai and kickboxing.
 
They briefly talked about the law suits UFC had on Pride and Pride had on UFC at the end.. all water under the bridge, though kept them apart... these talks are opening doors. Do not think Rizin wants to deal with PFL's new Bellator or ONE, so making peace with UFC.

They talked about other bidders for PRIDE like WWE .. But went with UFC as they were more committed to MMA.
 
