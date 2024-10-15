News UFC releases Josh Fremd following weight miss & fight cancellation

I wonder what the cut off point is for Dana and the crew?

Sometimes when a guy turns down a fight due to a weight miss, they get ripped to shreds.

On this occasion, the weight misser gets canned.

I'm surprised they didn't cut them both if Abdul Razak won't take a fight after a measly 3 pound weight miss.
 
Why should they have to fight someone that can't make weight? And 3 lbs means they didn't even try hard so they won't be drained.
 
Abdul didn't do anything wrong, it's not on him to accommodate Fremd's mistakes.
 
He was a remarkably mediocre fighter who's had issues with weight cuts before. I imagine they were also annoyed with him pulling out of the Almeida bout. Dude had one remotely memorable performance where he fraud-checked Dumas in Sedrique's UFC debut, but the rest of his legacy has been him getting absolutely smoked or going life-and-death with Jamie Pickett in a snoozer of a fight.

Can't say I'm all that disappointed. I mean Middleweight needs all the blood it can get and grapplers in particular, but Josh wasn't exactly setting the world on fire.
 
Cue Matt serra good f him gif
 
