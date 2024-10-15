Why should they have to fight someone that can't make weight? And 3 lbs means they didn't even try hard so they won't be drained.I wonder what the cut off point is for Dana and the crew?
Sometimes when a guy turns down a fight due to a weight miss, they get ripped to shreds.
On this occasion, the weight misser gets canned.
I'm surprised they didn't cut them both if Abdul Razak won't take a fight after a measly 3 pound weight miss.
