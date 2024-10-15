He was a remarkably mediocre fighter who's had issues with weight cuts before. I imagine they were also annoyed with him pulling out of the Almeida bout. Dude had one remotely memorable performance where he fraud-checked Dumas in Sedrique's UFC debut, but the rest of his legacy has been him getting absolutely smoked or going life-and-death with Jamie Pickett in a snoozer of a fight.



Can't say I'm all that disappointed. I mean Middleweight needs all the blood it can get and grapplers in particular, but Josh wasn't exactly setting the world on fire.