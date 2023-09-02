UFC Paris translator is trash

They should sack this terrible translator. He literally doesn’t translate the most important information.



William Gomis told a story about his relative passing away that’s why he started crying. And this moronic translator translated some bs like "he’s happy and thanks his team”.





Bisping asked a clear question which was “who do you want next?”. Benoit Saint-Denis replied that he wants the loser of Gamrot/Fiziev or the loser of the Dariush fight, then he wants Gaethje for the BMF title, then he wants the champ. Which is quite a statement. And this idiot just translated “he’s going for the title”.