UFC Paris translator is trash

YodaMaster

YodaMaster

Nov 15, 2016
162
79
They should sack this terrible translator. He literally doesn’t translate the most important information.

William Gomis told a story about his relative passing away that’s why he started crying. And this moronic translator translated some bs like "he’s happy and thanks his team”.


Bisping asked a clear question which was “who do you want next?”. Benoit Saint-Denis replied that he wants the loser of Gamrot/Fiziev or the loser of the Dariush fight, then he wants Gaethje for the BMF title, then he wants the champ. Which is quite a statement. And this idiot just translated “he’s going for the title”.
 
As a translator myself it is really hard to remember everything a fighter says and translate afterwards in seconds especially when a fighter speaks very fast but i agree that he could have done a better job.
 
mirellale said:
As a translator myself it is really hard to remember everything a fighter says and translate afterwards in seconds especially when a fighter speaks very fast but i agree that he could have done a better job.
Well when Bisping asks who do you want next, and the fighter gives clear names, you should at least translate that. That guy actually looks like he doesn’t know shit about UFC and MMA.
 
Mon francais ne pas bon (and no, I didn't translate that), but I could tell the translator looked uncomfortable and stumped a couple times.

What TS revealed is absolutely hilarious, though. There are a ton of people fluent in French and English, how could the UFC have hired such a poor translator?
 
Richard Fannin said:
Worst part is when the dude claimed that Benoit Saint Denis said he had the best boxing in the division or something like that

Benoit said nothing about boxing, nothing at all,
Lmfao this just keeps getting better and better. I was like, "eh, you fought good, but your boxing had you in trouble a couple times".

Sounds like this dude was just guessing <45>
 
I figured something was missing when the camera focused on someone during Gomis' interview and they mentioned nothing particular about it. And that's funny if Saint Denis laid out a detailed roadmap and it got completely glossed over lol.
 
Yeah he sucked big time. I think he is the guy who does the post fight interviews on ARES FC.
 
Bring back the Japanese translator with the fluffy pen!

428584_346714635372932_167036830007381_1100588_1701925013_n.jpg


If she's not available, just bring on Waalid Ismail and let him do the talking.
 
Corrado Soprano said:
I’m jealous of the French translators thick hair. I have lots of hair in a lot of places except my head
People now do body hair transplants. If there isn't enough on the back of your head, then they can extract the rest from your back, arm, thighs, ass, legs etc.
 
