UFC on ESPN+ 94: 2.10 9:30pm ET Jack Hermansson vs Joe Pyfer

My best ever performance for a whole card but somehow, idiotically, I had the one guy that lost in all my parlays for the night lol
 

emog2 said:
uncle wifebeater haha
Who now advertises alcohol.
Which in a way is appropriate. As alcohol has such a strong relationship to domestic abuse. Scumbags must always scumbag.


Krixes said:
Pyfer is a 7 minute fighter
Good point, considering he won R1 and R2 then...
...whatever he thought he was doing after that.

And Hermansson wants to fight Imamov.
Imamov had better wreck him or promptly leave for Cage Warriors.

Krixes said:
We had a @Dude Incredible sighting
Like the good ol days?
Also wonder what @Dude Incredible thinks about the even odds for his guy Ilia.

Either Volkanovski fell out of his prime. Or he'll prove he never left. Guess there is an even split between the two views For now
AppliedScience said:
Like the good ol days?
Also wonder what @Dude Incredible thinks about the even odds for his guy Ilia.

Either Volkanovski fell out of his prime. Or he'll prove he never left. Guess there is an even split between the two views For now
I'm 50/50 on the Volk vs Ilia fight. That's such a good fight.
 
Haha ya that’s how it goes sometimes. Brutal. Great performance overall
 
Volk gonna smash him
 
