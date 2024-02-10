UFC on ESPN+ 94: 2.10 9:30pm ET Jack Hermansson vs Joe Pyfer

Who now advertises alcohol.
Which in a way is appropriate. As alcohol has such a strong relationship to domestic abuse. Scumbags must always scumbag.
Good point, considering he won R1 and R2 then...
...whatever he thought he was doing after that.
And Hermansson wants to fight Imamov.
Imamov had better wreck him or promptly leave for Cage Warriors.
Like the good ol days?
Also wonder what @Dude Incredible
thinks about the even odds for his guy Ilia.
Either Volkanovski fell out of his prime. Or he'll prove he never left. Guess there is an even split between the two views For now
$