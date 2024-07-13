helax
This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC on ESPN 59: 7.13 10pm ET Main Card. Please add to the discussion here.
Brundage quit versus Malkoun too..
I'm trying to not get political in SB
yeah, brundage doesn't have the warrior gene for being a fighter.Got the idea that Hassan seemed to attempt to land "legal elbows" but Brundage is known for acting. No heart. No shame.
Exactly. Something is wrong if such an actress is not removed from the UFC. Does he train with and/or look up to Sterling and Soldic?
Thank goodness for that
The real tragedy on my mind for today is not getting to see one of the best/most exciting boxers in the world tonight because he apparently got ill while cutting weight.
Can't stand the typical flaming vs. closeted partisan nonsense.
I didn't realize he'd evolved the w/l/w cycle to l/l/w/w!Juicy always upsetting
dammit emog.what if sleepy joe makes a diss track called who shot ya
it would be like biggie and 2pac all over again haha
so you saying too soon hahadammit emog.
@Krixes bonfim has learned some cardio, even in denver....it seems...
i'm saying you a bro and glad to be around for fights with you. happy to talk to you about any of that other shit privately.so you saying too soon haha
atleast teflon don will be a proper nickname for him now
better than conman don
Dude LMAOwhat if sleepy joe makes a diss track called who shot ya
it would be like biggie and 2pac all over again haha
I feel bad for all involved and RIP to the person who died it's terrible. Joe B releasing a diss track though come on lmaodammit helax