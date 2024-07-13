UFC on ESPN 59: 7.13 10pm ET Main Card

Got the idea that Hassan seemed to attempt to land "legal elbows" but Brundage is known for acting. No heart. No shame.

Krixes said:
Brundage quit versus Malkoun too..
Exactly. Something is wrong if such an actress is not removed from the UFC. Does he train with and/or look up to Sterling and Soldic?


Dude Incredible said:
I'm trying to not get political in SB
Thank goodness for that 👊

The real tragedy on my mind for today is not getting to see one of the best/most exciting boxers in the world tonight because he apparently got ill while cutting weight.

Can't stand the typical flaming vs. closeted partisan nonsense.
 
AppliedScience said:
yeah, brundage doesn't have the warrior gene for being a fighter.

i'm just going to homer simpson out of any additional comments about that stuff

and proceed to have real regrets for not feeling underdoggy today. if erosa wins this ima freak out. aaaaaaand i'm freaking out
 
what if sleepy joe makes a diss track called who shot ya
it would be like biggie and 2pac all over again haha
 
Quick turnaround for Silva. My mans Dober gonna handle him? I like those odds but I'm not sure
 
