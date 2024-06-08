  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

UFC on ESPN 57 PBP/Discussion

1717870720492.png

Fight Card (ESPN / ESPN+)​
MiddleweightJared Cannoniervs.Nassourdine Imavov
Light HeavyweightDominick Reyesvs.Dustin Jacoby
BantamweightRaul Rosas Jr.vs.Ricky Turcios
MiddleweightBrunno Ferreiravs.Dustin Stoltzfus
MiddleweightJulian Marquezvs.Zachary Reece
WelterweightMiguel Baezavs.Punahele Soriano
Preliminary Card (ESPN / ESPN+)
LightweightThiago Moisésvs.Ľudovít Klein
WelterweightCharles Radtkevs.Carlos Prates
BantamweightBrad Katonavs.Jesse Butler
Women's FlyweightAndrea Leevs.Montana De La Rosa
BantamweightJohn Castañedavs.Daniel Marcos
Catchweight (116.5 lb)Eduarda Mouravs.Denise Gomes
BantamweightCody Stamannvs.Taylor Lapilus
Women's StrawweightRayanne dos Santosvs.Puja Tomar
 
Side kick and getting out struck to the head wins fights now I guess
 
Rayanne's inability to hit takedowns should be a concern. She's probably undersized for the division and I don't think her striking alone is good enough to see her reach the top levels of the division. She's got a good grappling base but the first two takedown attempts were shaken off effortlessly and she never came close with the third either, just managed to hold onto to body lock a little bit longer.

I had the fight 30-27 or 29-28 for Rayanne and think she got robbed a bit there, although I could see arguments for one or two rounds to Tomar.

Poor decision making in brawling against a striker though when you've made your bones grappling. She doesn't have the power to get a KO and once she has her caught against the cage should have started shooting takedowns and initiating the clinch, chain things together to get it into her realm rather than just trying to brawl it against a striker.
 
Lapilus finding his rhythm. Need over 58.5 ss.
 
Dooze said:
Rayanne's inability to hit takedowns should be a concern. She's probably undersized for the division and I don't think her striking alone is good enough to see her reach the top levels of the division. She's got a good grappling base but the first two takedown attempts were shaken off effortlessly and she never came close with the third either, just managed to hold onto to body lock a little bit longer.

I had the fight 30-27 or 29-28 for Rayanne and think she got robbed a bit there, although I could see arguments for one or two rounds to Tomar.

Poor decision making in brawling against a striker though when you've made your bones grappling. She doesn't have the power to get a KO and once she has her caught against the cage should have started shooting takedowns and initiating the clinch, chain things together to get it into her realm rather than just trying to brawl it against a striker.
It was a pure robbery. Yes rayanne had a easy path to victory with a takedown
 
Puja Tomar is a future champion.

I can't wait to see her MMA progression from a simple girl to a rising star.
 
Tried to get a bet in on Gomes DEC +350, but got locked out.
 
Gomes live bets at +225 and +160 late rd 1 were so nice.
 
Gomes easy.
 
Split, absolutely insane. Still a win but wow.
 
