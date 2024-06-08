UFC on ESPN 57 PBP/Discussion

Rayanne's inability to hit takedowns should be a concern. She's probably undersized for the division and I don't think her striking alone is good enough to see her reach the top levels of the division. She's got a good grappling base but the first two takedown attempts were shaken off effortlessly and she never came close with the third either, just managed to hold onto to body lock a little bit longer.



I had the fight 30-27 or 29-28 for Rayanne and think she got robbed a bit there, although I could see arguments for one or two rounds to Tomar.



Poor decision making in brawling against a striker though when you've made your bones grappling. She doesn't have the power to get a KO and once she has her caught against the cage should have started shooting takedowns and initiating the clinch, chain things together to get it into her realm rather than just trying to brawl it against a striker.