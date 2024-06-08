UFC on ESPN 57 PBP/Discussion

PuertoRican
Fight Card (ESPN / ESPN+)
|Middleweight
|Jared Cannonier
|vs.
|Nassourdine Imavov
|Light Heavyweight
|Dominick Reyes
|vs.
|Dustin Jacoby
|Bantamweight
|Raul Rosas Jr.
|vs.
|Ricky Turcios
|Middleweight
|Brunno Ferreira
|vs.
|Dustin Stoltzfus
|Middleweight
|Julian Marquez
|vs.
|Zachary Reece
|Welterweight
|Miguel Baeza
|vs.
|Punahele Soriano
Preliminary Card (ESPN / ESPN+)
|Lightweight
|Thiago Moisés
|vs.
|Ľudovít Klein
|Welterweight
|Charles Radtke
|vs.
|Carlos Prates
|Bantamweight
|Brad Katona
|vs.
|Jesse Butler
|Women's Flyweight
|Andrea Lee
|vs.
|Montana De La Rosa
|Bantamweight
|John Castañeda
|vs.
|Daniel Marcos
|Catchweight (116.5 lb)
|Eduarda Moura
|vs.
|Denise Gomes
|Bantamweight
|Cody Stamann
|vs.
|Taylor Lapilus
|Women's Strawweight
|Rayanne dos Santos
|vs.
|Puja Tomar