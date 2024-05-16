UFC needs to ban trash talk

I’m so sick of this trash talk BS in the UFC. It’s gotta go! This isn’t WWE, it's supposed to be a real sport. All this trash talk is making the UFC look like a damn circus and it’s ruining the sport.



First off, the trash talk has gotten way outta hand. Fighters crossing all kinds of lines just to sell fights. Remember when Conor McGregor insulted Khabib’s religion, dad, and wife? Or when Colby Covington called Brazilians "filthy animals"? It’s disgusting. We should be focusing on the athletes' skills and abilities, not who can talk the most crap.



And don't even get me started on how trash talk doesn’t make better fights. Sure, it sells tickets and gets views, but then we get cheap hype and lame fights. Fighters spend more time crafting clever insults than actually training, and it shows in the cage. We end up with boring, lackluster fights that don’t live up to the trash talk hype.



Plus, trash talk sets a bad example for younger fans and aspiring fighters. It promotes disrespect and unprofessional behavior. We should be encouraging sportsmanship and respect, not childish name-calling and playground antics.



UFC needs to crack down on this crap with stricter codes of conduct for press conferences and media. Let’s get back to focusing on the sport and the fighters' skills, not their ability to trash talk. This trash talk nonsense needs to stop now!