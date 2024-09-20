



This is ingenious.



As someone who regularly exercises and plays close attention to both my resting and active heart rates, I've always wondered "Exactly how high is their heartrate in the middle of a fight?"



The long-term usage of this will provide very interesting stats.



*Average heartrate when the fight begins. (How high does it get due to the hype of the moment?)



*Average heartrate at the end of a round, in comparison to the beginning of the next. (Heartrate recovery?)



*Average heartrate at the beginning of Round 2, 3, 4, & 5.



*Fighter with the lowest heartrate at the beginning of a fight.

*Fighter with the highest heartrate at the end of a 5 fight fight.



*What's the average heartrate of a fighter on top/bottom in the guard?



And it will be VERY interesting in seeing the heartrate of a fighter that finished a blitz, or of a fighter that got rocked.