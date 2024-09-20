News UFC Mouthguards can now track heart rates

GearSolidMetal

GearSolidMetal

Plutonium Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Nov 19, 2011
Messages
54,418
Reaction score
99,065


This is ingenious.

As someone who regularly exercises and plays close attention to both my resting and active heart rates, I've always wondered "Exactly how high is their heartrate in the middle of a fight?"

The long-term usage of this will provide very interesting stats.

*Average heartrate when the fight begins. (How high does it get due to the hype of the moment?)

*Average heartrate at the end of a round, in comparison to the beginning of the next. (Heartrate recovery?)

*Average heartrate at the beginning of Round 2, 3, 4, & 5.

*Fighter with the lowest heartrate at the beginning of a fight.
*Fighter with the highest heartrate at the end of a 5 fight fight.

*What's the average heartrate of a fighter on top/bottom in the guard?

And it will be VERY interesting in seeing the heartrate of a fighter that finished a blitz, or of a fighter that got rocked.
 
I noticed that stat at one point during that fight. A stat no one needs.
 
Soon they'll be able to deliver quick stunning shocks at key moments to the fighter the org wants to lose
<EdgyBrah>
 
They would never do it, but it’d be cool if they could measure head strike impact.
 
Substance Abuse said:
Know how I know you're gay?
Click to expand...
jon-jones-jon-bones-jones.gif
 
Very cool for the fans

Although, I feel like a fighter shouldn't necessarily be comfortable giving that sort of information away so easily.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

P
how to get rid of the extreme heartrate before a fight?
2
Replies
39
Views
988
BB in Crazy!!!!
BB in Crazy!!!!

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,757
Messages
56,214,218
Members
175,109
Latest member
quickestvisitor

Share this page

Back
Top