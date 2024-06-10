  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

UFC matchmaking has been horrible lately

There must be an unlimited supply of Bud Light at the UFC headquarters because that would explain the horrible matchmaking lately. We have Jon Jones taking on a 45 year old shot Stipe who hasn’t fought in 3+ years. Stipe’s last match was a brutal KO loss. They’re bypassing a championship unification to make this atrocity.

We have Nick Diaz vs Vincent Luque. Diaz’s movement was like a Roblox character his last fight. Nick unfortunately got hooked into partying and there are stories of him becoming an alcoholic the last few years.

Next we have Tony Ferguson vs Michael Chiesa. If CTE were gold rings, Tony Ferguson is Sonic The Hedgehog. Chiesa is best known for someone talking about his mother.

Lastly we have Usman vs Shavkat. Usman is coming off a bunch of losses and Shavkat is a title contender. Sad to see Usman being used as a stepping stone.
 
It’s called culling, dude.
 
Corrado Soprano said:
Usman is coming off a bunch of losses and Shavkat is a title contender. Sad to see Usman being used as a stepping stone.
Well he is still in the rankings. Its his job to fight. He either fight to keep his rankings or his ranks get lowered which I think he would be unhappy.
 
Wonder how much Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby get paid. We all know TKO Holdings Inc. is big on cutbacks, and right there is a decent chunk that could be put to better use.
 
Definitely not the best choices. BUT They are obligated to offer Diaz fights, he accepted this one, who knows why though. Shavkat I feel does need one fight to not fall into obscurity cause MMA fans are stupid and this will help but I feel like anyone could've been better than Usman. Tony needs to be let go cause he'll keep on accepting fights, unfortunately and Jon vs Stipe... yeah, no one wants that.
 
I agree with most of these. Keeping Ferguson around just to match him up with Chiesa of all people is bizarre.
Don't think Usman vs Shavkat is happening though.
 
