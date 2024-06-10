UFC matchmaking has been horrible lately

There must be an unlimited supply of Bud Light at the UFC headquarters because that would explain the horrible matchmaking lately. We have Jon Jones taking on a 45 year old shot Stipe who hasn’t fought in 3+ years. Stipe’s last match was a brutal KO loss. They’re bypassing a championship unification to make this atrocity.



We have Nick Diaz vs Vincent Luque. Diaz’s movement was like a Roblox character his last fight. Nick unfortunately got hooked into partying and there are stories of him becoming an alcoholic the last few years.



Next we have Tony Ferguson vs Michael Chiesa. If CTE were gold rings, Tony Ferguson is Sonic The Hedgehog. Chiesa is best known for someone talking about his mother.



Lastly we have Usman vs Shavkat. Usman is coming off a bunch of losses and Shavkat is a title contender. Sad to see Usman being used as a stepping stone.