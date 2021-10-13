Signing a guy that missed weight on DWCS makes absolutely no sense and incentivizes strikers to "miss weight" and come in heavy against grapplers.



Look at how mightily Cortez (the wrestler) in the Main-Event struggled to lift his opponent Rodriguez (the striker) who missed weight. As well as how quickly Rodriguez was able to get back up on the few occasions Cortez was able to get him down.



Especially in these smaller weight-classes, an opponent not making weight is a big deal because a lot of these guys are forgoing strength training to be able to make the lower weight-classes. These are regional fighters with not much, if any, money to their name and don't have the luxury of private trainers and chefs.



Also, no one appearing on DWCS is going to turn down a fight with an opponent who missed weight (which is there right) because of the backlash they would receive from the UFC. So all these fighters in reality have no choice but to fight opponents even if they miss weight.