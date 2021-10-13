News UFC Matchmakers upset about Dana signing Jake Hadley

I think if Hadley was American and not British he wouldn't have been signed, Dana was probably weighing out 40 pros and cons in his mind when he made up his mind.

Signing a guy that missed weight on DWCS makes absolutely no sense and incentivizes strikers to "miss weight" and come in heavy against grapplers.

Look at how mightily Cortez (the wrestler) in the Main-Event struggled to lift his opponent Rodriguez (the striker) who missed weight. As well as how quickly Rodriguez was able to get back up on the few occasions Cortez was able to get him down.

Especially in these smaller weight-classes, an opponent not making weight is a big deal because a lot of these guys are forgoing strength training to be able to make the lower weight-classes. These are regional fighters with not much, if any, money to their name and don't have the luxury of private trainers and chefs.

Also, no one appearing on DWCS is going to turn down a fight with an opponent who missed weight (which is there right) because of the backlash they would receive from the UFC. So all these fighters in reality have no choice but to fight opponents even if they miss weight.
 
Haha, that's brilliant.

I'm still scratching my head at that signing.

Miss weight, cunt behind the scenes.

But "he's a potential world champion" according to people here.

He got out struck in that fight and looked nothing special.
 
This kid just seems like he’s going to fuck up again sooner or later. Maybe even celebrating tonight in Vegas. Doesn’t seem like the type to accept any responsibility for his actions. Strutting and posing in the cage. I kind of hope it backfires on Dana. Totally neutered his match makers.
 
J.T. Money 2.0
 
It's interesting how Jake seemed overly nice but apparently he's actually a douche?
 
Oh boy, since Dana got put at odds with everyone else, his ego will be too big to admit he made a mistake if it does turn out to be one. The dude gonna be protected at all costs.
 
Jake isn't a Douche he's just Brummy lol
American staff probably don't get him and cried haha
 
