UFC Jackson wink MMA

Not sure where to put this. Is Jackson wink MMA still a legit gym for pro ammy MMA with connections to large organizations?

Also anything else you could tell me if you know any information. I've already been accepted to the amateur program, am I wasting my time?
 
I can't remember the last time I saw a prospect come out of that gym. Maybe that French kid who retired to do ballet.
 
Gang Sign Luke said:
I can't remember the last time I saw a prospect come out of that gym. Maybe that French kid who retired to do ballet.
I can't argue that. I do know they have some very good trainers and many pros and amateurs go there. Wouldn't you think that they would be better than most others, no? And I get to stay in the dorms. 🙂
 
I'm not a fighter so I wouldn't know tbh. Living in ABQ would really suck lol. I wish you best of luck with your journey though.
 
*I'm not a fighter either* Greg Jackson I think is still a great coach. I didn't like how he was getting so much love around here during his heyay, but I don't think you can deny he's a good one. Even if he wasn't, he has so much experience coaching at the highest level, if you can spend time with him, why not take that? Especially if it's the more convenient option.

You can always change teams if it doesn't work out. I think Pico used to train there too, no? I think he might have switched camps though now, not sure.

I'm not sure about Wink, it sounded to me Jones had beef with Wink, not sure if it had any merit in that. Jones doesn't come off like a good person, but might not hurt to research more about Wink.

Greg Jackson on the other hand, I don't think you hear anything bad about, other than maybe he was a bit opportunistic picking GSP over Diego, and Jones over Rasahd.
 
This camp was the best camp in the world for awhile perhaps for over a decade and half..

It had the best fighters in the world including fighters from the Caucaus use to train there the likes of Rustam Qabilov, The Real Borz aka Adlan Amagov and many other Kavkaz fighters migrated to the gym and also it had other fighters like Jon Jones, Rashad Evens, GSP, Cowboy, Diego Sanchez, Mike Perry, Keith Jardine, Carlos Condit, Holly Holm, Andrei Arlovski, Jonh Dodson, legendary Travis ´´Hapa´´ Browne and many more use to call it home and a training camp.
 
I don't think I can contribute to this thread at all but here goes.

Do you Holly Holm? Do you want a 7 day Greg Jackson trial ? Maybe DM Mike Winkeljohn and pay a little extra to privately train with Holly Holm
 
