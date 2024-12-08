Ufc is testing the waters for Co Promotion with Rizin!!

This is huge!!! Lenne fuckin Hardt?!?

If Kai wins tonight, JMMA is back on the map, and has ufc in their pocket.

Which means, JMMA survives, and is working with the ufc. Which also means alot of fighters going to Rizin, build stars and then go to the UFC.

Pray Kai wins this fight! This means another promotion that rivals with UFC, but is also working with them and not against them.


Pray for the miracle!!
 
They could be preparing to make a move in Japan. With giving Kai this shot and the new pride series in UFC 5.
 
Dana will never co-promote. If he wouldn't do it for M1 Global and Fedor he won't do it for anyone.
 
JMMA "back" on the map???? JMMA has never been good. Foreign fighters even ruled Pride.
 
forsh said:
Dana will never co-promote. If he wouldn't do it for M1 Global and Fedor he won't do it for anyone.
Click to expand...
M1 didnt have shit! They were the reason fedor never happened.

Rizin have proven to stay alive and take former ufc guys like horiguchi ( who left on a 3 fight win streak) and make stars, and did good business with bellator.

They played ball. Just came up short.

however, having Rizin and maybe KSW in your back pocket, is better than all these lil shit LFA and Fury Fc's of the world, debuting their champs on early prelims, or DWCS.

This would make it better to go to a big show first like.those 2, to get a feel for the UFC.

Also they pay way better
 
Dyson350 said:
JMMA "back" on the map???? JMMA has never been good. Foreign fighters even ruled Pride.
Click to expand...
I meant more of that scene as a whole big promotion in terms of another high level place that caotured the same magic and not actual Japanese fighters specifically
 
Huge RIZIN fan but this was embarrassing. He was losing on the feet and it just looked way too easy overall. Sakakibara negotiating an instant title fight was probably a mistake. Should have built him up with friendly matchups imo.
 
AfroBanana said:
Huge RIZIN fan but this was embarrassing. He was losing on the feet and it just looked way too easy overall. Sakakibara negotiating an instant title fight was probably a mistake. Should have built him up with friendly matchups imo.
Click to expand...

Sakuraba made this fight happen? It would take someone as respected as him to get Dana to agree to something like this I guess. I was wondering how Dana even let this guy with not one fight in the UFC instantly fight for the title.
 
forsh said:
Sakuraba made this fight happen? It would take someone as respected as him to get Dana to agree to something like this I guess. I was wondering how Dana even let this guy with not one fight in the UFC instantly fight for the title.
Click to expand...
Yea he was negotiating on behalf of both Guch and Kai. Only one happened sadly. Sakakibara RIZIN founder not Sakuraba the fighter.

I found it weird he was passing his stars off to the UFC himself. But maybe he has some bigger plan.
 
