Ufc is testing the waters for Co Promotion with Rizin!!

M1 didnt have shit! They were the reason fedor never happened.Rizin have proven to stay alive and take former ufc guys like horiguchi ( who left on a 3 fight win streak) and make stars, and did good business with bellator.They played ball. Just came up short.however, having Rizin and maybe KSW in your back pocket, is better than all these lil shit LFA and Fury Fc's of the world, debuting their champs on early prelims, or DWCS.This would make it better to go to a big show first like.those 2, to get a feel for the UFC.Also they pay way better