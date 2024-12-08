Ufc is testing the waters for Co Promotion with Rizin!!

Sms_productions713
This is huge!!! Lenne fuckin Hardt?!?
If Kai wins tonight, JMMA is back on the map, and has ufc in their pocket.
Which means, JMMA survives, and is working with the ufc. Which also means alot of fighters going to Rizin, build stars and then go to the UFC.
Pray Kai wins this fight! This means another promotion that rivals with UFC, but is also working with them and not against them.
Pray for the miracle!!
