UFC is proud to announce it's selling tinfoil hats to UFC fans

don't ask

www.ufc.com

UFC And Aires Tech Announce Multi-Year Global Marketing Partnership

www.ufc.com www.ufc.com


UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (OTCQB: AAIRF) (Aires Tech or Aires), a pioneer in cutting-edge technology designed to protect against electromagnetic radiation and optimize human health, today announced a new global marketing partnership that will showcase Aires Tech branding within UFC’s biggest events.... Aires Tech is dedicated to bridging the gap between technology and wellness. Aires Tech’s mission is to provide cutting-edge solutions that protect against electromagnetic radiation without disrupting everyday use of technology. Aires Tech products stand out in the EMF protection market, characterized by their scientific ingenuity and practical application.
It's worth nothing that, for years, the UFC was selling hotdog branders that would attract radiation towards me. I regret buying so many of them, but now I can finally repel the radiation.
 
Look at what they're charging for this junk. Can't believe that anyone would fall for the claims they're making
6opv2Jl.png
 
ahahahaha I thought they were going to be selling something that at least looked like manly tech, but they're literally selling crystals. I'm fucking dying here. The UFC definitely knows their dumb-ass audience well.
 

"OPTIMIZE WITH LIFETUNE, THE GOLD-STANDARD OF EMF PROTECTION​

The only patented, proven effective EMF solution that can be validated in real-time by EEG brain maps in addition to peer-reviewed studies, clinical trials and over 20 years of research and development."

1665527821675.jpg


My bad. It looks super credible. I don't think the UFC would risk getting involved with any shady companies.
 
Wait fam dis why JRE had Terrence Howard on him show chattin aboot frequencies n also on aboot how dem eggheadz ain't know maths lyin AZZ bucktees 💯 🦌☕ if so das lit good fi dem I heard networkin' a growth hack dun kno stay on di grind fam bless up 🙏☝️
 
Any u stat eggheadz work di Excel magic n figure out what's di correlation between degrees of separation from Rogan (DSR) n a product securin di 💰 like ratio of how many 💰 secured to DSR ting like dat 1 degree bein a idea ting be lit lmk when u got it fam 💯🙏☝️

Ex: Joe Rogan -> Lucious saiyan di eggheadz wrong frequency a ting look it up mans bear genius -> UFC crystals

2 degrees
 
