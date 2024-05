crazy stipe is 2-1 in his last 3 fights

fighting the best of the best

but he and jones doesnt deserve to fight each other (according to weirdos)



but adesanya whos ils 1-2 in his last 3 got brutally kod and humiliated

deserves to fight with either ddp or pereira

lmao



even crazier that the GOAT HW and the GOAT shouldnt fight

but they should fight tom who has like how many wins and losses?