UFC has some of the worst BJJ Black Belts

UFC has some of the worst BJJ black belts

Wrestlers have dominated the UFC scene but it seems only a few BJJ black belts are actually good in ground exchanges. It seems every fighter has a brown/black belt in BJJ nowadays but we rarely see high level Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu being used for many reasons.

Anthony Smith who is a BJJ black belt is easily getting taken down and dominated by Roman Dolidze and not using any of his skills to pose a threat to Doldize but instead curls up into a ball and accepts being mounted for the rest of the round.

Andrei Arlovski is also a BJJ black belt but we rarely ever see any of his jitsu skills are he prefers to strike and make mistakes just to get into positions were he is easily submitted. All the times he's been submitted he tends to give up his back really easily and taps out right away.
 
Andrei Arlovski is also a BJJ black belt but we rarely ever see any of his jitsu skills are he prefers to strike and make mistakes just to get into positions were he is easily submitted. All the times he's been submitted he tends to give up his back really easily and taps out right away.
???

Andrei's been submitted 3x in 60 fights by 3 black belts.

He's also not a black belt.
 
It is the US McDonalds model influencing some so-called BJJ schools. It is the modern day version of the Karate and TKD McDojos model of the 1980s. Most of the black belts in the UFC are not coming from old school BJJ guys. Of the top of my head, Dern is the major American exception and her dad is Brazilian and studied under the Gracies.
 
Compared to what?

You do know MMA is not the same thing as BJJ, right?
 
Not all black belts are the same shade of black ...

This has always been the case ..


In the words of Royce Gracie..

"A black belt only covers 2 inches of your ass , you have to cover the rest" ...


1726767466182.png
 
It is obviously “easier” to earn your BB. As it pertains to mma.

Because a true BB, isn’t handed out when you ktfo of some can. But we see belt presentations on a regular basis.

No disrespect to anybody.
 
This shouldn't be surprising. Like boxing, sport BJJ has inherent limitations in MMA.

Butt scooting and guard pulling aren't very effective in MMA (see Kron Gracie). BJJ guys often lack the wrestling to bring the fight to the ground (i.e., Mackenzie Dern).

There are a couple of other less talked about reasons though why BJJ fails in MMA.

One is the use of MMA gloves makes it harder to do BJJ. It's much more difficult to grab a RNC for example with gloves on.

Then there's the striking element in MMA which BJJ guys aren't used to. Striking completely changes the dynamic of grappling. It's like they say, punch a black belt once and they become a brown belt, punch him again and he's a purple belt.

One of the reasons why combat Sambo guys are more successful in crossing over to MMA is because they train grappling with strikes and gloves.

I believe most BJJ black belts in MMA are in fact legit. They just haven't adapted their skill set very well.
 
He does have a point. Lots of UFC fighters have been gifted belts.
 
I really thought he was gonna say "Rodolfo Vieira is black belt champion! He got subbed by a nobody!!!111" or something like that.
 
Such as?
Rashad claims to have a black belt however I have never once ever seen him use a move that originated from BJJ. I've also never seen him submitted though so make of that what you will.
 
Rashad claims to have a black belt however I have never once ever seen him use a move that originated from BJJ. I've also never seen him submitted though so make of that what you will.
He also been doing MMA for 21 years so it rather becomes irrelevant as if he wasn't when he got it he is now.
 
Been saying this for awhile on here ts & taking all kinds of shit

Costa is a bjj black belt but is treated like he's a Toughman fighter


TBF he does kinda fight like that tho so idk
 
Rashad claims to have a black belt however I have never once ever seen him use a move that originated from BJJ. I've also never seen him submitted though so make of that what you will.
Rashad doesn’t “claim” to have a black belt he was literally given a black belt by one of the Gracie’s. Also, there’s very few moves that originated from BJJ. Majority were all taken from Judo, Japanese Jiu Jitsu, and Catch wrestling
 
Bjj is different when punishment is involved. Also those UFC black belts till beat 80-90% of regular black belts in schools that aren´t pro athletes.
 
There is one aspect I will speak on

Its the fact that BJJ originally started with defending yourself in street fights and opened the doors to “luta livre” competitions so BJJ old heads always have a certain respect for the partitioners that challenge themselves in a “mma” setting

What I mean, and Im sure others can add to this, is that Ive seen jiu-jitsu guys get ranked far above their skill-set due to the fact they fought in mma. We see it all the time when a coach, even coach’s from Brazil, will honorably and gladly rank their student up after winning a bout, regardless if they won using a submission

I was a product of this myself. I was awarded a brown belt only after a couple years of practicing jiu-jitsu because I was subbing dudes in mma matches. I got my brown in 2007 so Ive already surpassed that but the I felt I was NOT a brown belt at the time I was awarded it

I had a teammate a long time ago go from white belt straight to purple belt for KO’ing a black belt in Bellator. Made no damn sense. Was a good win, but why did he get a purple belt when he broke the guys jaw with a right-hook?

So that being said, not all mma guys are your typical black belts

And there’s so many black belts these days that the bar has fallen I’d say
 
I remember about 10 years ago when I noticed the quality of BJJ black belts in general started going downhill quick.
Sadly a lot of schools have started to enter McDojo territory and are handing out black belts to people who quite frankly aren’t up to the standard that a black belt entails.

It’s sad to see that begin to permeate the UFC. Which speaks volumes to the quality control of the fighters they sign these days.

They want cheap colorful kickboxers who provide highlight reel KOs instead of legit grappling prospects.
 
