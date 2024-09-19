UFC has some of the worst BJJ black belts

There is one aspect I will speak on



Its the fact that BJJ originally started with defending yourself in street fights and opened the doors to “luta livre” competitions so BJJ old heads always have a certain respect for the partitioners that challenge themselves in a “mma” setting



What I mean, and Im sure others can add to this, is that Ive seen jiu-jitsu guys get ranked far above their skill-set due to the fact they fought in mma. We see it all the time when a coach, even coach’s from Brazil, will honorably and gladly rank their student up after winning a bout, regardless if they won using a submission



I was a product of this myself. I was awarded a brown belt only after a couple years of practicing jiu-jitsu because I was subbing dudes in mma matches. I got my brown in 2007 so Ive already surpassed that but the I felt I was NOT a brown belt at the time I was awarded it



I had a teammate a long time ago go from white belt straight to purple belt for KO’ing a black belt in Bellator. Made no damn sense. Was a good win, but why did he get a purple belt when he broke the guys jaw with a right-hook?



So that being said, not all mma guys are your typical black belts



And there’s so many black belts these days that the bar has fallen I’d say