UFC has some of the worst BJJ black belts
Wrestlers have dominated the UFC scene but it seems only a few BJJ black belts are actually good in ground exchanges. It seems every fighter has a brown/black belt in BJJ nowadays but we rarely see high level Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu being used for many reasons.
Anthony Smith who is a BJJ black belt is easily getting taken down and dominated by Roman Dolidze and not using any of his skills to pose a threat to Doldize but instead curls up into a ball and accepts being mounted for the rest of the round.
Andrei Arlovski is also a BJJ black belt but we rarely ever see any of his jitsu skills are he prefers to strike and make mistakes just to get into positions were he is easily submitted. All the times he's been submitted he tends to give up his back really easily and taps out right away.
