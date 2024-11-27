UFC functioning like a strict sport: objective competition format + more frequent fighting

I believe (not that I'm a business expert) that UFC has already reached the critical mass to benefit from shifting towards a rigurous, equitable sports competition.



On the long term the credibility, liability and perceived fairness of a sport increases the fan's engagement and commitment to the product.

Fan's behavior has been widely researched in major sports (I'm a journalist, a former sports one) such as football (actual football that you call soccer =) ), basketball, baseball, American football, athletics...

People prefer/need the sense of the organization not interfering and a transparent, established competition format.



A year-round bracket tournament to crown every division's champion and next year's ranking ("seeds").

If a fighter couldn't make it to the next round fight (because of and injury, still recovering from last fight KO or such)... well, that's part of the game. Many football/NBA players get injured, miss half season and fall drastically in the classification. Shit happens.



Football, NBA, athletics is including more games/meets per season.

You can't keep your audience hooked if the top dogs (not being Poatan) fight so scarcely.

In this tournament, every ranked fighter gets to fight thrice a year*. If they are unable to make it to the cage, they automatically lost the fight.

*Losers in the first round fight each other, and the ones losing a second time leave the ranking and get out next year's tournament, so they would only fight twice.

Best prospects occupy their spots in the ranking.



You beat this guy, you advance a round and face the winner of these two. Fair and square.

No need for fighters being morons and playing stupid characters to climb the ladder.