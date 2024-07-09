UFC FN - Namajunas vs Cortez - official bets

carolinagrapple
Show me your unit...
@Orange
- Joined
- Oct 11, 2007
- Messages
- 442
- Reaction score
- 387
Post 'em
My picks are coming, but you sir, are the loser. You're like the kid in elementary school who bullies people because you're too stupid to understand you're stupid so you throw tantrums to make yourself believe you're some jacked up alpha male when everyone, including the little boy inside you, knows you're a punk ass loser.Where’s your bets loser?
I am a loser. But you are a loser too. Don’t try to act like you are better than me. We are both losersMy picks are coming, but you sir, are the loser. You're like the kid in elementary school who bullies people because you're too stupid to understand you're stupid so you throw tantrums to make yourself believe you're some jacked up alpha male when everyone, including the little boy inside you, knows you're a punk ass loser.
But don't worry, I'm sure you're too stupid to even acknowledge your lack of self respect, so to prove your worth you'll keep trying to one up everyone with some holier then thou insults.
You know we all laugh at you, and not with you, right peasant boy?
I am a loser. But you are a loser too. Don’t try to act like you are better than me. We are both losers
I am a loser. But you are a loser too. Don’t try to act like you are better than me. We are both losers
Tell em!I'm annoyed I have to explain this again but this thread is only for posting bets, not trolling arguments that nobody cares about. Anything you post in this thread should start with a name, and then a odd and unit wagered. If it's anything other than that, please punch yourself in the face for the rest of us that don't care about child-like whining
Respect thats a ballsy betAs promised my pick for the card.