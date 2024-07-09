UFC FN - Namajunas vs Cortez - official bets

💵
$753 or 7.5 units

🐶
Blackshear - 150 to win 186 (+124)
Brundage - 125 to win 177 (+142)
Cortez - 100 to win 180 (+180)
Kline - 100 to win 110 (+110)
Agapova - 50 to win 155 (+310)

🪙
Jean - 118 to win 100 (-118)
Petroski - 110 to win 100 (-110)

⚽
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 winner - 100 to win 125 (+125)
Kane goal - 75 to win 142 (+190)

📆
16-5 record (events)
4 profitable events in a row
$2750 or 27.5u profit (excluding live betting/boxing)
 
Last edited:
Georges Hefner said:
Where’s your bets loser?
Click to expand...
My picks are coming, but you sir, are the loser. You're like the kid in elementary school who bullies people because you're too stupid to understand you're stupid so you throw tantrums to make yourself believe you're some jacked up alpha male when everyone, including the little boy inside you, knows you're a punk ass loser.

But don't worry, I'm sure you're too stupid to even acknowledge your lack of self respect, so to prove your worth you'll keep trying to one up everyone with some holier then thou insults.

You know we all laugh at you, and not with you, right peasant boy?
 
LordHellraiser said:
My picks are coming, but you sir, are the loser. You're like the kid in elementary school who bullies people because you're too stupid to understand you're stupid so you throw tantrums to make yourself believe you're some jacked up alpha male when everyone, including the little boy inside you, knows you're a punk ass loser.

But don't worry, I'm sure you're too stupid to even acknowledge your lack of self respect, so to prove your worth you'll keep trying to one up everyone with some holier then thou insults.

You know we all laugh at you, and not with you, right peasant boy?
Click to expand...
I am a loser. But you are a loser too. Don’t try to act like you are better than me. We are both losers
 
Georges Hefner said:
I am a loser. But you are a loser too. Don’t try to act like you are better than me. We are both losers
Click to expand...

Georges Hefner said:
I am a loser. But you are a loser too. Don’t try to act like you are better than me. We are both losers
Click to expand...

Stop being a fucking loser. You know you're being a fuck wit. So just fucking stop. Enjoy this forum for what it is. It's a great place to hang out and learn. So for fuck sakes, turn down your tough guy act around here. It serves no good purpose.

You do have some good fight analytics so focus more on that and less of your personal attacks to others ya?

It is not to much to ask of from you
 
I'm annoyed I have to explain this again but this thread is only for posting bets, not trolling arguments that nobody cares about. Anything you post in this thread should start with a name, and then a odd and unit wagered. If it's anything other than that, please punch yourself in the face for the rest of us that don't care about child-like whining
 
carolinagrapple said:
I'm annoyed I have to explain this again but this thread is only for posting bets, not trolling arguments that nobody cares about. Anything you post in this thread should start with a name, and then a odd and unit wagered. If it's anything other than that, please punch yourself in the face for the rest of us that don't care about child-like whining
Click to expand...
Tell em!
 
Razak/Cody U1.5 rounds 1,875 to win 1,500
Cody 1 TD in round 1 380 to win 252

Loosa/Bonfin U1.5 1,050 to win 1,522

Sali/Ponz U2.5 405 to win 375
Sali/Ponz Dosent Go 562 to win 375
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,701
Messages
55,844,010
Members
174,961
Latest member
GreenLion22

Share this page

Back
Top