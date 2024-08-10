UFC Fighters (past or present) who had the most KO losses in their careers?

So essentially we’re trying to find out which fighters have been knocked out cold unconscious in their careers (yes this includes pre and post UFC fights and even fights in other sports)
So Overeem on Rampage’s podcast is what made me think of doing this…I feel like I can count at least nearly 30 Overeem KO’s over the years (which thankfully he sounds and looks great) There are clearly other fighters who have less fights with much more obvious damage.
Can anyone crunch the numbers up?
 
Don’t know about quantity, however I think Alfonzo, Rockhold , and Reem have the best qualities of being finished
 

Jonathan Goulet, Joe Riggs​

 
All sports included Overeem has around 22, Gary Goodridge has 24.

Antonio Bigfoot Silva had a bunch late career, he has 16.
 
