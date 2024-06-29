  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

UFC Denver sucks even worse than it did before

Rose vs Barber was a decent fight, but now that Barber is out, the card is even worse than it was before. Dober was suppose to fight Davis but Davis pulled out and they have zero replacements for Dober yet. I dont know why Nazim and Dober wont fight each other.

Loosa is being fed to Bonfim to get Bonfim back int he win colum and to punish Loosa for the Bryan Battle NC.

Ponzi and Salikhov are doing their senior circuit fights.

Alhassan vs Brundage loser probably gets cut. Both guys are no longer UFC material

Fremd and Petroski is another loser goes home fight.

They are trimming the fat with this card to say the least. One of the worst cards in modern history and I feel offended as someone who lives here.

I might go if I get a $25 ticket.
 
