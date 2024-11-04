UFC could have made Albazi X Tatsurio Taira

What difference does it make? Based on how they both looked in their last fights neither of them are ready to beat Pantoja. Taira is young, he has all the time in the world to level his game up, there's no need to rush him to a title.
 
svmr_db said:
What difference does it make? Based on how they both looked in their last fights neither of them are ready to beat Pantoja. Taira is young, he has all the time in the world to level his game up, there's no need to rush him to a title.

Not really, despite being underdogs, they would bring different challenges to the champion. This reasoning is a common mistake in mmamath and in the worst case scenario they would have new fights against the champion.
 
AMAZINGUFC said:
Not really, despite being underdogs, they would bring different challenges to the champion. This reasoning is a common mistake in mmamath and in the worst case scenario they would have new fights against the champion.


Taira showed us while super skilled, he's years away from contention. He basically can't throw anything besides his cross. No headmovement, not comfortable being forced to exchange standing at all, his striking biomechanics and fundamentals are just behind still for where he's at and it's exploitable vs anyone with good takedown defense and more developed striking....Moreno, Pantoja, Kai Kaia, Kape etc. I think him losing a close decision to a top guy in an ideal world was the best possible scenario for his career, he needs to long a good 100 hours sparring, cross train at JKickboxing gyms and boxing gyms more often out of camp and seriously develop. He's 24 or 25, he can come back to the title in 2 years with the plan to hold it for a while...bad to rush careers and forsake development. Albazi didn't look great vs Kai either. 125 is very shallow because the UFC kinda intentionally ruined the division at multiple points and only really began investing in it again 18-24 months ago. They also don't like signing good fighters. So this is what you get.
 
