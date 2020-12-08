UFC Champions by age - MW

Fioretti

Fioretti

Beef
@Silver
Joined
Sep 2, 2004
Messages
12,213
Reaction score
10,100
*= interim champion

MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Dave Menne - 27W/L
Murilo Bustamante - 35W - 36 vacated
Evan Tanner - 34W/L
Rich Franklin - 31W - 32L
Anderson Silva - 31W - 38L
Chris Weidman - 29W - 31L
Luke Rockhold - 31W - 32L
Michael Bisping - 37W - 39L
Robert Whittaker- 26*/27W - 28L
Georges St. Pierre - 36W/vacated
Israel Adesanya - 29*/30 - 33L
Alex Pereira - 35W - 35L
Israel Adesanya - 34W - 34L
Sean Strickland - 32W - 32L
Dricus du Plessis - 30W

Youngest - 26.5
Oldest - 37
Average age when they won the title = 31.87
Average age when they were stripped of, lost, or vacated the title = 33.36

Current MMA Champions by age
UFC Champions by age - HW
UFC Champions by age - LHW
UFC Champions by age - WW
UFC Champions by age - LW
UFC Champions by age - FW
UFC Champions by age - BW
UFC Champions by age - FLW

If they were within a few months (2-3) of their next birthday, I rounded up.
 
Last edited:
Thought Chris was younger than 29 when he won the big one. Learn something new everyday.
 
At this point it feels like even BW had more champions, just because Silva held the title for so long (and the Bisping-debacle afterwards lol)
 
Whittaker is gonna be a 2 time champ. He will win the belt again.
 
giphy.gif

Will be on the lhw list as well at some stage.
People also 'move up' to test themselves usually so would also be another reason why heavier is older.
 
Older average than LW or WW.
 
Chris Weidman can only be a champ under the age of 33

Because he's still OUR BOY champion

We dont want him to be our man champion
 
wwkirk said:
Older average than LW or WW.
Click to expand...

Oldest out of all weightclasses, actually, and that's only including Anderson Silva at the youngest age of 31. He was the champ from ages 31-38.
 
Fioretti said:
UFC CHAMPIONS BY AGE: (*= interim champion)

MW

Dave Menne - 27
Murilo Bustamante - 36
Evan Tanner - 34
Rich Franklin - 31
Anderson Silva - 31
Chris Weidman - 29
Luke Rockhold - 31
MIchael Bisping - 37
Robert Whittaker- 26*/27
Georges St. Pierre - 36
Israel Adesanya - 29*/30

Average age = 31.64


UFC Champions by age - HW
UFC Champions by age - LHW
UFC Champions by age - WW
UFC Champions by age - LW
UFC Champions by age - FW
UFC Champions by age - BW
UFC Champions by age - FLW

I'll do the other weightclasses periodically. This is their age when they became champions. It's not taking into account how long they held their title or what age they were when they lost it. If they were within a few months (2-3) of their next birthday, I rounded up. Whittaker and Adesanya were only counted once each, at 26.5 and 29.5 since they were both promoted to official champ from interim within a few months.
Click to expand...

Interesting that its higher than for HW, though as you point out, GSP and Bisping would have upped the average.
 
Updated the OP to show their age when they were stripped of, lost, or vacated their title.
 
Fioretti said:
*= interim champion

MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Dave Menne - 27W/L
Murilo Bustamante - 35W - 36 vacated
Evan Tanner - 34W/L
Rich Franklin - 31W - 32L
Anderson Silva - 31W - 38L
Chris Weidman - 29W - 31L
Luke Rockhold - 31W - 32L
MIchael Bisping - 37W - 39L
Robert Whittaker- 26*/27W - 28L
Georges St. Pierre - 36W/vacated
Israel Adesanya - 29*/30

Youngest - 26.5
Oldest - 37
Average age when they won the title = 31
Average age when they were stripped of, lost, or vacated the title = 33.3

Current MMA Champions by age
UFC Champions by age - HW
UFC Champions by age - LHW
UFC Champions by age - WW
UFC Champions by age - LW
UFC Champions by age - FW
UFC Champions by age - BW
UFC Champions by age - FLW

If they were within a few months (2-3) of their next birthday, I rounded up.
Click to expand...

That proves the Spider = GOAT... not even close!!!
 
Updated the OP to show the new MW champion Alex Pereira (35) defeating Israel Adesanya (33)
  • Average age of when they won the championship went from 31 to 31.83
  • Average age of when they lost the championship went from 33.3 to 33.27
  • Alex Pereira is the 12th MW Champion in UFC history
 
Updated the OP to show Adesanya (34) reclaiming the belt from Pereira (35), and then losing it to Sean Strickland (32).
  • Average age of when they won the championship went from 31.83 to 32
  • Average age of when they lost the championship went from 33.27 to 33.46
  • Sean Strickland is the 14th MW Champion in UFC history
 
Last edited:
Fioretti said:
*= interim champion

MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Dave Menne - 27W/L
Murilo Bustamante - 35W - 36 vacated
Evan Tanner - 34W/L
Rich Franklin - 31W - 32L
Anderson Silva - 31W - 38L
Chris Weidman - 29W - 31L
Luke Rockhold - 31W - 32L
Michael Bisping - 37W - 39L
Robert Whittaker- 26*/27W - 28L
Georges St. Pierre - 36W/vacated
Israel Adesanya - 29*/30 - 33L
Alex Pereira - 35W - 35L
Israel Adesanya - 34W - 34L
Sean Strickland - 28W

Youngest - 26.5
Oldest - 37
Average age when they won the title = 31.71
Average age when they were stripped of, lost, or vacated the title = 33.46

Current MMA Champions by age
UFC Champions by age - HW
UFC Champions by age - LHW
UFC Champions by age - WW
UFC Champions by age - LW
UFC Champions by age - FW
UFC Champions by age - BW
UFC Champions by age - FLW

If they were within a few months (2-3) of their next birthday, I rounded up.
Click to expand...
Interesting
 
Fioretti said:
Updated the OP to show Adesanya (34) reclaiming the belt from Pereira (35), and then losing it to Sean Strickland (28).
  • Average age of when they won the championship went from 31.83 to 31.71
  • Average age of when they lost the championship went from 33.27 to 33.46
  • Sean Strickland is the 14th MW Champion in UFC history
Click to expand...
Sean is 32 though. Closer to the averages you put.
 
TheMaster said:
giphy.gif

Will be on the lhw list as well at some stage.
People also 'move up' to test themselves usually so would also be another reason why heavier is older.
Click to expand...
Properly derailed by... Elder Blachowicz lol.

96f6b-16814300706540-1920.jpg
 
GoshiShun17 said:
Sean is 32 though. Closer to the averages you put.
Click to expand...

Haha! Good catch. O'Malley is 28. I was updating all of the champion age threads, since I haven't in a long time, and put his age instead of Strickland's.

This actually brings the MW average to exactly 32. Nice!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,891
Messages
55,109,536
Members
174,612
Latest member
Splysce

Share this page

Back
Top