UFC Champions by age - MW

*= interim champion
MIDDLEWEIGHTS
Dave Menne - 27W/L
Murilo Bustamante - 35W - 36 vacated
Evan Tanner - 34W/L
Rich Franklin - 31W - 32L
Anderson Silva - 31W - 38L
Chris Weidman - 29W - 31L
Luke Rockhold - 31W - 32L
Michael Bisping - 37W - 39L
Robert Whittaker- 26*/27W - 28L
Georges St. Pierre - 36W/vacated
Israel Adesanya - 29*/30 - 33L
Alex Pereira - 35W - 35L
Israel Adesanya - 34W - 34L
Sean Strickland - 32W - 32L
Dricus du Plessis - 30W
Youngest - 26.5
Oldest - 37
Average age when they won the title = 31.87
Average age when they were stripped of, lost, or vacated the title = 33.36
If they were within a few months (2-3) of their next birthday, I rounded up.
