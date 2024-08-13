News UFC books Chris Barnett to fight Waldo Cortes-Acosta in October

TCE

TCE

"That's fucking illegal"
Pink Belt
Joined
Sep 17, 2005
Messages
20,011
Reaction score
19,388
Two people with knowledge of the situation confirmed the matchup between “Beastboy” and “Salsa Boy” to MMA Junkie on Monday. They requested anonymity since the UFC has yet to make an announcement. Instagram account NTRD_MMA was first to report the booking.

A location and venue have not been determined for the UFC Fight Night event.

It will have been more than two years since Barnett (23-8 MMA, 2-2 UFC) last stepped foot in the octagon. He last competed in September 2022 when he rallied to defeat Jake Collier by second-round TKO. Barnett was slated to compete in April 2023 against Chase Sherman and this past March against Mohammed Usman, but both fights fell through.

Cortes-Acosta (12-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) will look to keep rolling as he enters on a three-fight winning streak. A Dana White Contender Series alum, Cortes-Acosta is coming off wins over Łukasz Brzeski, Andrei Arlovski and most recently Robelis Despaigne in May.

mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC books Chris Barnett to fight Waldo Cortes-Acosta in October

A pair of UFC big “Boys” will throw down this fall when Chris Barnett and Waldo Cortes-Acosta meet in October.
mmajunkie.usatoday.com mmajunkie.usatoday.com
 
Acosta probably wins a decision but I wouldn't be shocked if Barnett clipped him
 
DrRodentia said:
Come on now. Barnett doesn't run.
Click to expand...

for sure, he walks it out
200w.gif
200w.gif
 
I doubt there is a single person rooting for Waldo in this one.
 
Salsa boy goes from fighting a hulking 6’7 striker to fighting a 5’9 blob at MMA’s biggest arenas!

<{Joewithit}>

Here’s hoping Barnett wheel kicks his way to victory.
 
Chris Barnett. Awesome. He's pretty much the biggest heavyweight star that UFC has going at the moment. I won't talk anymore shit because I like the guy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Connection Lost
Extremely satisfying to watch the booth's narrative crumble in real time during the Cortes-Acosta / Despaigne fight
2
Replies
28
Views
969
burningspear
burningspear
Jackonfire
  • Poll
PBP UFC on ESPN 56: Lewis vs. Nascimento Official PBP Discussion: Sat. 5 / 11 at 4pm ET
190 191 192
Replies
4K
Views
63K
Kryptt
Kryptt
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight discussion UFC on ESPN 56: Lewis v. Nascimento Sat. May 11 4pm et ESPN+, ESPN
2
Replies
27
Views
2K
OldFashion
OldFashion
Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC Fight Night: Spivac vs Tybura
Replies
13
Views
392
Siver!
Siver!
Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Nascimento
Replies
19
Views
781
tornado362
tornado362

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,952
Messages
56,019,045
Members
175,032
Latest member
Matteo Pagnac

Share this page

Back
Top