UFC becoming an expression of Dana's NPD.

Dana White basically created the sport of MMA in the US. He is a pioneer. Let him go so the UFC can grow.Media has been his enemy from day 1. If you don't kiss the ring, you're exiled. This obviously stifles growth, but someone hurt Dana's feelings. How many times has that happened?The man is absurd and surreal. It's unclear how one person can have so much influence in a company with third party ownership. They must be extremely corrupt.Now "The Ultimate Fighter" is going to be canned in favor of "Dana White's Contender Series".What's next? Sunset UFC in favor of Dana White's Fights?