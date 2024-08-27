UFC Apex To Become Permanent WWE Training Center

There was news a little while back that the UFC Apex was being shut down for awhile to be renovated and upgraded, now its becoming obvious as to why that move is being made, WWE is moving its Performance Center, which is the official WWE training school, from Orlando, Florida to Las Vegas, Nevada, doesnt take a rocket doctor to connect the rest of the dots

Now maybe the UFCers can make a couple extra bucks carrying the WWE rookies bags and running to get their smoothies, instead of getting beat up in boxing just to try and make a living





 
Kind of feel bad for the guys who got tons of performance center headliners like rozenstruick. What ever shall we do without empty apex cards?
 
No more Apex?
Open_the_gate.jpg
 
My guess is they are going to buy a larger plot of land and build a new performance center.
 
