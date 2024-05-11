UFC Analisys

Hello,
I am studying data analysis and I plan to do my final project in Power BI on UFC analytics since its inception in 1993. The data I want to includes: the number of fights, types of submissions, in which round, possibly the number of strikes, etc. Do you perhaps have such aggregate data for analysis or do you know where I can download it? It would be great to have an summary table with all fights, I think it will be several thousand records. Thank you in advance.
 
The best I got is Sherdog's 'Fight finder' but it would take you ages to go through each event and record data from each fight.. The detailed statistics are a lot trickier (Like strikes landed, ground control ect). I'm not sure a database like that exists. You may have to be the one to create it @TeKa

Keep us updated on how it goes..
 
