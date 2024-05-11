UFC Analisys

Hello,

I am studying data analysis and I plan to do my final project in Power BI on UFC analytics since its inception in 1993. The data I want to includes: the number of fights, types of submissions, in which round, possibly the number of strikes, etc. Do you perhaps have such aggregate data for analysis or do you know where I can download it? It would be great to have an summary table with all fights, I think it will be several thousand records. Thank you in advance.