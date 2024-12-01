Haha thats so childish of them
Interesting! A promoter, doesn't want to bring up the name a former fighter they use to promote.....that is currently being promoted by another promoter and competitor. And right before the fighter they are promoting now is about to fight who lost to that fighter.
What a shock!!
I know, how ridiculous? The UFC should have shown Gane losing to Francis and then the UFC should have also mentioned Francis is the current PFL HW champion.
Blame the MMA business model, everyone hates on boxing until it turns out the biggest fights were actually made in recent years while MMA has fighters throwing shots at each other behind a "promotion's fence", and they cant fight, why would the UFC bother even just acknowledging a fighter thats currently not signed with them? The guy that beat the guy they are trying to promote.They can acknowledge UFC history & Francis' existence without it seeming like "promoting" him, it's not gonna hurt UFC to show what he achieved. Right now he's getting the Chris Benoit treatment lol, this is ridiculous.
He isnt even PFL champion, their title goes away each season, he is the "champion of the super fights", or something made up for the PPV, a title that according to Tapology was vacant before the fight.
Francis is still the UFC lineal HW champ.
Anyone know who beat Gane at UFC 270? They didn't bother to show us who did it!
UFC up to their old tricks lol.
Obviously other professional sports don't hide linear history / reality.
The UFC will continue to be bush league and looked at as a carnival coming to town instead of a real sport as long as its run this way. You can't get a seat at the table being this petty and self-serving.
