svmr_db said: They can acknowledge UFC history & Francis' existence without it seeming like "promoting" him, it's not gonna hurt UFC to show what he achieved. Right now he's getting the Chris Benoit treatment lol, this is ridiculous. Click to expand...

Blame the MMA business model, everyone hates on boxing until it turns out the biggest fights were actually made in recent years while MMA has fighters throwing shots at each other behind a "promotion's fence", and they cant fight, why would the UFC bother even just acknowledging a fighter thats currently not signed with them? The guy that beat the guy they are trying to promote.PS: Im actually watching the Full Countdown so i have not watched what the UFC did, i just dont see the need to even go that far, simply mention his last loss was against the reigning UFC champion.