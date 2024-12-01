Media UFC 310 Countdown: Gane loses for the first time to mystery man

Interesting! A promoter, doesn't want to bring up the name a former fighter they use to promote.....that is currently being promoted by another promoter and competitor. And right before the fighter they are promoting now is about to fight who lost to that fighter.

What a shock!!
 
Frode Falch said:
Haha thats so childish of them
I know, how ridiculous? The UFC should have shown Gane losing to Francis and then the UFC should have also mentioned Francis is the current PFL HW champion. I never understand why the UFC doesn't just promote fighters in other promotions for free and make them look good over their own fighters. They would kill two birds with one stone, promote Francis their competitor and make Gane, the guy fighting next weekend look worse. Now that's smart business!!
 
JKS said:
They can acknowledge UFC history & Francis' existence without it seeming like "promoting" him, it's not gonna hurt UFC to show what he achieved. Right now he's getting the Chris Benoit treatment lol, this is ridiculous.
 
JKS said:
Francis is still the UFC lineal HW champ.
 
svmr_db said:
Blame the MMA business model, everyone hates on boxing until it turns out the biggest fights were actually made in recent years while MMA has fighters throwing shots at each other behind a "promotion's fence", and they cant fight, why would the UFC bother even just acknowledging a fighter thats currently not signed with them? The guy that beat the guy they are trying to promote.

PS: Im actually watching the Full Countdown so i have not watched what the UFC did, i just dont see the need to even go that far, simply mention his last loss was against the reigning UFC champion.
 
JKS said:
He isnt even PFL champion, their title goes away each season, he is the "champion of the super fights", or something made up for the PPV, a title that according to Tapology was vacant before the fight.
 
svmr_db said:
They're not gonna do that. Francis is an active HW and a champion in their main competition. I don't know you can really bring it up without promoting him.
 
El Fernas said:
Regardless, they're not gonna promote the top HW in another promotion who beat one of their top guys.
 
JKS said:
Obviously other professional sports don't hide linear history / reality.

The UFC will continue to be bush league and looked at as a carnival coming to town instead of a real sport as long as its run this way. You can't get a seat at the table being this petty and self-serving.
 
They have a right to not show francis, dana said it himself, francis is a scumbag who pretends to be a nice guy, and that coming from wife beating Dana is completely accurate.
 
rjmbrd said:
100%. The people defending UFC's tactics here a bit out of touch with reality. PFL PPVs are going to sell peanuts regardless & nobody watching UFC Countdown is going to watch their stuff over UFC's. They may pick up an extra 500 PPV Buys if they are lucky lol.

Really wouldn't hurt to add something like "he lost a decision to former HW champion Francis Ngannou" & add a few highlights, they are giving him more attention with their attempts to minimize his efforts than it would be just briefly mentioning his part in UFC's own history.
 
Watching the UFC manipulate facts in real time is interesting. It's been in practice long before them. Imagine all the distortion through history that we all have heard about.
 
svmr_db said:
This. Jks wirh the 2005 tuf noob response for the L lol
 
Rumored:

Gane may have been beaten by the same mystery man that knocked out Stipe Miocic :eek:

 
JKS said:
Exactly, the clip was just fine, they dont need to give any promotion to a guy that doesnt fight for them.
 
