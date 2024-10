UFC 307 Legendary Picks

Chama



Let's do the damn thing!!!!!!!!Pereira vs Khalil :Roundtree definitely has a good chance to win this fight and I wouldn't be one bit surprised. Alex is definitely hittable, 37 years old and this exhaustive schedule (4 fights in s year) can catch up to you outta nowhere. Just ask Izzy. That said, he has too much momentum right now for me to not pick him. Should be a good one though.Winner :vs Peña :While I think Raquel is the more polished overall fight with cleaner technique, something tells me Julianna will overwhelm her and get a finish.Winner:Aldo vs Bautista :Jose as a dog in this one is diabolical. Give me the motherfucking King of Rio. After this W he fights O'Malley.Winner :Roman vs Holland :The logical pick seems to be Kevin but I feel like Dolidze will surprise him with some sneaky overhand during a scramble after Roman gets inside.Winner :Viera vs Harrison :I think Kayla is going to beat the brakes off if Viera. Idk if she'll finish her because Viera has only been fi- , no fuck it she's probably gonna finish her. Mauling ala Khabib against Barboza.Winner :apartheidRIP to the legendary sherbro @YOLOGOGOPLATA , gone but never forgotten.Enjoy the scraps!!