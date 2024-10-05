Ufc 307 bets

Jinx_AA

Jinx_AA

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Jul 29, 2008
Messages
7,009
Reaction score
5,486
No official bets thread for UFC 307?!?

What’s everyone actually playing ?

My main parlay piece is main event under 2.5 coming back at -225 …. I’ve played it on almost every parlay

I like both Raquel and Teccia Pennington at -165 each

I played dolidze a lot at +140

Couple small parlays with aldo in with the above ^ aswell

Then a bunch of wild sprinkles just because the value is too good to pass

Dolidze sub +1500… holland been subbed by lesser grapplers

Pennington to finish +2000…. I know she can’t finish a sandwich but it’s 5 rounds - and she might be more motivated for this one - very small stab - even 5 bucks pays 100

What’s everyone playing?
 
Last edited:
Im gonna bet Batista also but im gonna bet him after the Buckley fight because i dont want to go above my $600 budget. I had to buy new Oshkosh over the weekend

$200 (If Buckey win) whatever odds i get on espn bet
 
If anyone wants to tail me for Buckley

Just do straight bet. No parlay

This is elevation card - will be upset card

Last week i fucked up parlaying Imavov with Brito so just a heads up for all the tailers
 
If anyone gonna tail for Buckley
No props. No parlay
Just straight Money line bet

This is Georges Hefner and i approve this message✅
 
Early cashed this caz i still
Had 3 other parlays going I to main event … ended up about 180 bucks - any profit is a profit I guess


IMG_1177.jpeg
 
+92✅

I live bet Khalil $100 after round 2 because i thought he would win. Damn that was disappointing af but just under 1 unit profit
 
Wouldve been damn near $400 profit if not for Chama FUCK
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jackonfire
  • Sticky
  • Poll
PBP UFC 307 Pereira vs. Rountree Jr: Official Main Card PBP Discussion: Sat 10/5 at 10pm ET
200 201 202
Replies
4K
Views
32K
maximus__
maximus__
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC 307: Pereira vs. Rountree - Props/Parlays 7pm ET 10-5
Replies
14
Views
422
Cowboy Kurt Angle
Cowboy Kurt Angle
Jackonfire
  • Sticky
  • Poll
PBP UFC 307 Pereira vs. Rountree Jr: Official Preliminary Card PBP Discussion: Sat 10/5 at 6:30pm ET
122 123 124
Replies
2K
Views
17K
CasualBot
CasualBot
The Legendary Scarface
UFC 307 Legendary Picks
2
Replies
26
Views
342
Deltron 6060
Deltron 6060
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight discussion UFC 307 Pereira vs. Rountree Jr. Saturday October 5 Prelims 6pm et ESPN+ Main 10pm et PPV
3 4 5
Replies
84
Views
2K
Danespina
Danespina

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,995
Messages
56,298,005
Members
175,150
Latest member
Anddrew

Share this page

Back
Top