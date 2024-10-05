Ufc 307 bets

Jinx_AA
No official bets thread for UFC 307?!?
What’s everyone actually playing ?
My main parlay piece is main event under 2.5 coming back at -225 …. I’ve played it on almost every parlay
I like both Raquel and Teccia Pennington at -165 each
I played dolidze a lot at +140
Couple small parlays with aldo in with the above ^ aswell
Then a bunch of wild sprinkles just because the value is too good to pass
Dolidze sub +1500… holland been subbed by lesser grapplers
Pennington to finish +2000…. I know she can’t finish a sandwich but it’s 5 rounds - and she might be more motivated for this one - very small stab - even 5 bucks pays 100
What’s everyone playing?
