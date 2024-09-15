UFC 306 sucked

While I enjoyed Omalley getting son'd by Merab, this card was not the best.



D1 Shevchenko made it really boring. Alexa tried to get subs, but couldn't stop the takedowns. Val was lay and praying to get her belt back and didn't care about making it entertaining.



Diego beat up Ortega and it was a non competitive fight. Commentary sucked ass



The first two fights of the PPV were not "greatest sporting event of all time" worthy.



Ode Osbourne doesn't even deserve to be in the UFC, no offense to him, but he barely belongs on a fight night.



They could have made this a TV card and had more success, but Dana should be embarrassed with how this turned out for how much money and hype that went into it.



I give this card 3/10. Ketlen Souza and Bahamondes saved the card and those were prelims. The PPV was straight up dogshit.