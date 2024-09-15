UFC 306 sucked

Ꮥµpǝɹnøʌɐ
While I enjoyed Omalley getting son'd by Merab, this card was not the best.

D1 Shevchenko made it really boring. Alexa tried to get subs, but couldn't stop the takedowns. Val was lay and praying to get her belt back and didn't care about making it entertaining.

Diego beat up Ortega and it was a non competitive fight. Commentary sucked ass

The first two fights of the PPV were not "greatest sporting event of all time" worthy.

Ode Osbourne doesn't even deserve to be in the UFC, no offense to him, but he barely belongs on a fight night.

They could have made this a TV card and had more success, but Dana should be embarrassed with how this turned out for how much money and hype that went into it.

I give this card 3/10. Ketlen Souza and Bahamondes saved the card and those were prelims. The PPV was straight up dogshit.
 
ehh.. I somewhat agree except for the Shev fight. She's fighting for a belt, of course she isn't going to risk losing just to be entertaining. Expecting her to do such is pretty crazy..
 
There were a few barfights, but I’m in complete agreement.

We didn’t see much high level back and forth. Too many lopsided affairs.

If the distraction of The Sphere wasn’t there, I think people would have seen this for the dog it was in totality.

The main event was a snoozer.
 
Yeah, it did. The Sphere was cool but the card on paper looked underwhelming and then absolutely awful co-main and main events were a real kick in the teeth. Those two fights are going to leave a bad taste that The Sphere can't cover up and now you have two Champs no one wants to see after that shit.
 
I thought Shevchenko came with a great gameplan and was sharp out there. Obviously not the most fan friendly style I understand that but I probably would've done the same in her shoes. In other words, she did what she had to do to win.
 
She is one of the best strikers in WMMA period and she fought like like a pure wrestler. She never tried to get a stoppage, she was content with laying on Alexa and holding her down. I don't blame people for having smart game plans, but it was a boring fight because so. Not great if you actually like watching fights.
 
Zellhuber fight was amazing alone.
I watch great fights at my local cards, but that doesn't mean that they are UFC worthy.

You all have been duped and you being okay with PPV cards like this enables Dana to put on progressively shittier cards.

UFC 400 will be headlined by Raul Rosas Jr and you will fucking like it.

Its like when a fast food restaurant keeps raising prices for the same shitty food just because there are enough people dumb enough to buy it.
 
