They've priced the real fans out. Absurd price. There is no "one time only" either, nonsense.. they'll be back if Dana likes it and its deemed a success, they will go next year again to Sphere. Remember UFC Fight Island? Dana said that was 1 and done, just a 1 off.. very special event. The ticket prices for that was extreme, and then yup you guessed it they've done Fight Island tons of times since.



They often lie to sell these big events to the social media influencers who pay lots of money. Remember UFC 205 the first ever event in New York, so special you have to be there, lol.. loads of nonsense, UFC had already happened in New York as far back as UFC 7 , the mighty Polar Bear vs Ruas legendary fight.