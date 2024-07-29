News UFC 306: Sphere Layout & Ticket Prices REVEALED

They've priced the real fans out. Absurd price. There is no "one time only" either, nonsense.. they'll be back if Dana likes it and its deemed a success, they will go next year again to Sphere. Remember UFC Fight Island? Dana said that was 1 and done, just a 1 off.. very special event. The ticket prices for that was extreme, and then yup you guessed it they've done Fight Island tons of times since.

They often lie to sell these big events to the social media influencers who pay lots of money. Remember UFC 205 the first ever event in New York, so special you have to be there, lol.. loads of nonsense, UFC had already happened in New York as far back as UFC 7 , the mighty Polar Bear vs Ruas legendary fight.
 
Looking forward to seeing the production and the documentary. Pink goof said they have an entire crew filming the whole process.
 
The card sucks anyways.

Merab either gets KO'd or grapple F's Omalley.
Shev vs Grasso 3 is not fireworks.
Ortega is gonna smash Lopes and then leave the division so who cares.
Chiweewee fighting some dude with 3 wins in his last 7 fights.

3k USD for nosebleeds for that? Geeez, I will enjoy the special effects the best I can from my TV.
 
3k is the new average price on ticketmaster, I don't see the problem. Scalpers will easily flip it for 6k.
 
Show is better from home on the TV anyways.
 
Still a wiser use of money than that stupid Conor vs Chandler card
 
