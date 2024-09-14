UFC 306 Noche Legendary Picks

The Legendary Scarface
Record since UFC 266 : 54-36
We've made it to yet another PPV homies. Alhamdullilah.
Let's do the damn thing.
O'Malley - Merab:
I thought Aljo had a greater chance to defeat Sean than Merab does right now. I may be well off but it feels like Merab is Sterling- Lite for Sean at this juncture of his career. I say that because not only has Sean's greatness kinda crept up on us as his tdd and anti wrestling is legit world class right now, but the guy is truly in his absolute prime and while Aljo had the nearly unparalleled ability to take his opponents back to force a sub and also gnp, Dvalishvili just doesn't pose that kind of threat or have that consequential, opportunistic grappling to finish O'Malley at this point. Merab's path to a victory is s 5 round decision where he literally keeps taking Sean down after allowing him to get back up. O'Malley will have numerous opportunities to clip and finish the lunging, relentless and often careless Dvalishvili. Sean via KO Round 1.
O'Malley
Shevchenko - Grasso:
This one is fucking my head up.
One could argue that Valentina won the previous fight, and that she was winning the first fight until making that mistake and getting her back taken. One could, on the flipside also argue that Alexa is just better, at her peak right now, in her absolute prime and that she will just be too much for the aging Shevchenko because of where they are in their careers. Stylistically, I believe Valentina is still the better wrestler, and the better kickboxer. Alexa is s better boxer though and has shown she can neutralize Valentina's standup. It's just hard for me to envision Shevchenko not being able to implement a gameplan and beat an opponent she's fighting the third time in a row. She is too intelligent and experienced for that. So I give the edge to Valentina by a decision.
Shevchenko
Ortega - Lopes:
This will be possibly FOTN. Incredible matchup. I think it'll be close and I doubt Lopes will get the early finish he's made a name for himself getting thus far in his rise. I do think he'll outland Brian and possibly finish him towards the end though. Only caveat is that he doesn't gas. Should be wild.
Lopes
Zellhuber - Ribovics:
This is a great matchup that I'm surprised we're getting rn tbh. I think Zellhuber dominates and boxes the ears off Ribovics though.
Zellhuber
Rodriguez - Osbourne:
Not main card worthy but at least there's some bad blood and a little more intrigue now. This should be a firecracker for as long as it lasts. I could see Rodriguez subbing him early but for some reason I feel like Ode will land some insane spinning shit.
Osbourne
That's all I got. What do you guys think?
RIP to the Legendary Sherbro @YOLOGOGOPLATA.
Gone but never forgotten.
You are missed.
If anyone is going through anything please know you are worth it, your life is worth it. Feel free to dm me whenever. Enjoy the fights!
End Apartheid
End Genocide
Viva la Mexico dawg
