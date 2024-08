UFC 305 is TERRIBLE

Yeah the main event will be gang busters with the build up and the fight but the rest is barely Fight Night main card worthy.A Kai Kara France Co-main??Tai Tuivasa vs Rozenstruik??And wait why is Gamrot fighting Dan Hooker of all people??And I like the Leech but on a PPV ??hahaha MAN , its a big oof in terms of fights that really matter or have a storyline, BUT I will say basically every fight on here has some sneaky potential for back and forth wars and I hope Tai brings out something from Rozenstruik (arguably the most boring HW on the roster),real heads like @Ares Black knows that the shitty cards can bang. At least these matchups have the potential for violence.