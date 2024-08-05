UFC 305 is TERRIBLE

How is this a PPV??
I mean, I know how:

<31>

But man, how can you claim you want to combat illegal streaming and then charge $80 for such a shit card?

Nice main event. 👍
Chap with 11 losses in the co-main. 👎
Contender Gamrot fighting DAN HOOKER??!! 👎👎👎👎

How many signatures do we need to get Dana removed as CEO?
 
Its a ppv in a non American and/or middle eastern place.... This is the norm.

Sherdog has a bunch of idiots in it, don't play into the stereotype
 
A title fight, 3 top 15 matchups and one of the more exciting up and comers at WW is a pretty solid card.
 
BJJ4Tone said:
How is this a PPV??
I mean, I know how:

<31>

But man, how can you claim you want to combat illegal streaming and then charge $80 for such a shit card?

Nice main event. 👍
Chap with 11 losses in the co-main. 👎
Contender Gamrot fighting DAN HOOKER??!! 👎👎👎👎

How many signatures do we need to get Dana removed as CEO?
This is a PPV? Welcome to boxing, you pay for the main event and that's it.
 
How is this a PPV? Did you see who’s headlining the card? I actually think Gamrot and Hooker will be a banger. Erceg is always dynamite. It’s the Tuivasa fight that’s more likely to go over like a lead balloon imo.
 
I wouldn’t call it a bag of shit , but it not a very strong card , going to be hard pressed to get people to drop 80$ on it
The free fight night we just watched was superior
 
Yeah the main event will be gang busters with the build up and the fight but the rest is barely Fight Night main card worthy.

A Kai Kara France Co-main??
Tai Tuivasa vs Rozenstruik?? <lmao>
And wait why is Gamrot fighting Dan Hooker of all people??
And I like the Leech but on a PPV ??

hahaha MAN , its a big oof in terms of fights that really matter or have a storyline, BUT I will say basically every fight on here has some sneaky potential for back and forth wars and I hope Tai brings out something from Rozenstruik (arguably the most boring HW on the roster),real heads like @Ares Black knows that the shitty cards can bang. At least these matchups have the potential for violence.
 
This is the affect of all the clowns that just keep paying for these really shitty cards. The fights get lamer, with no name guys with bad records, and the price just keeps going up. Not sure who's dumber, UFC for the shitty content, or all the clowns paying $80 or more for it.
 
HuskySamoan said:
They're just idiots, don't apologize.
Anyone who pays for any PPV without a watch party or a wealthy income isnt the brightest its true.

PPV model is outdated, way way way too easy to find other methods to watch.
 
numberonebspod said:
A title fight, 3 top 15 matchups and one of the more exciting up and comers at WW is a pretty solid card.
Sure when you put it that way….but don’t forget to mention two of those three “top 15” matchups are in divisions where there are barely 15 fighters worth mentioning anyways.
 
