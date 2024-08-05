UFC 305 is TERRIBLE

BJJ4Tone








How is this a PPV??
I mean, I know how:
But man, how can you claim you want to combat illegal streaming and then charge $80 for such a shit card?
Nice main event.
Chap with 11 losses in the co-main.
Contender Gamrot fighting DAN HOOKER??!!
How many signatures do we need to get Dana removed as CEO?
