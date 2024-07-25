Media UFC 304 Manchester LIVE Press Conference

BoxerMaurits

BoxerMaurits

The Dutchman
Platinum Member
Joined
Aug 27, 2020
Messages
11,617
Reaction score
38,756
It’s going down Sherbro’s, and we’re here for it! :cool:

1721927331368.jpeg

1721927369914.jpeg

1721927385918.jpeg



@Liverkick-king56

@samuelsoncast

@StonedLemur

@GreenGorilla

@Trabaho

@Tayski

@Platinum

@BFoe

@ChimRichalds

@Eternalwarriorking

@Langinbang187

@drbolony

@cereal gan

@Caicara

@Robbocop

@OldBoy91

@PaddyO'malley

@Blanqa Blanqua

@Dude Incredible

@IronGolem007

@ThereIsNoSpoon

@BroRogan

@CatchtheseHands

@Mohawk Banditó

@Sasha

@Icanseeu

@Ace70 V2

@Paolo Delutis

@FrappeDuRocma

@SalvadorAllende

@Doughie99

@MCDojoMMA

@Pancake Sprawl

@Wormwood

@Sanctus

@Richard Fannin

@KID Yamamoto

@John12

@careto

@Dirty Frank

@UFCIsNOTRigged

@Jean-MMA

@ExitLUPin

@John makfresshi

@ICHEERTHEBULL

@Bobby Boulders

@World eater

@legedema

@TempleoftheDog

@KDR by RNC

@don't ask

@TJ Dillashank

@wwkirk

@MarloStanfield

@TXstriker

@Dr. Rose

@xhaydenx

@Davidjacksonjones

@TCE

@Milenkovic

@jeff7b9

@WoozyFailGuy

@Poirierfan

@Ares Black

@Simple Southerner

@Prince Nephilim

@TorontoTO

@Siver!

@deanambrose

@textwarrior

@Iroh

@Killer Kadoogan

@spinup

@Koala

@Koya

@Trupsi

@amok attitude

@Rum that Chimay-Leffe

@I.Broke.The.Bat!

@Gohel

@frontkick1

@DC23

@Gamer007

@pride_rules

@Thesnake101

@Frode Falch

@Dillydilly

@Substance Abuse

@Doctor Grudge

@helax

@PurpleStorm

@VinceF

@Reb

@HHJ

@Banana Tree's Nemesis

@mjfan23

@aerius

@Thundarr

@GordoBarraBJJ

@Schoolboy Q

@balkanbomber85

@Th3 Gr38 1

@GolovKing

@Travis Alexander

@Bushwhacker B

@Sms_productions713

@stronghulk

@sandokan83

@Number 8

@Pepy

@TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle

@Overeem

@ColombianFist

@dog y

@Prick_Flair

@Marko Polo

@ryun253

@2004 account

@MEAN357

@The_Renaissance

@C0NCH3TO

@FlowchartRog

@cmw43

@JonnyBonesPharmacist

@haysus31

@Young Calf Kick

@Rizin

@RicardinhoPT

@Kowboy On Sherdog

@TacticalTijs

@GiganticMeat

@davidlemonparty

@Luthien

@Speedy1

@markys00

@that Indian

@legedema

@weaselkenievil

@Neck&Neck

@TriangleMonkey

@Buff

@Reach4theSky

@SenorFranko

@Jonny Ninja

@Kovalev's "Man Bag"

@MMALOPEZ
 
humdizzle said:
i really wonder if leon and belal will get much air time

seems like everyone would rather talk to aspinall, paddy
Click to expand...

Belal seems to have tried stirring some beef up to get some hype around the fights so I think we could see some more of that. Some banter between them.
 
Are your two Sherbros joining you? @Buff @ff

4OEb0mN.jpeg
 
Beyal can barely speak, how big did he got this camp?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tokoloko
Media Jiri celebrates win at UFC 300 as special guest on music festival
Replies
16
Views
762
FrankDux
FrankDux
TGArthur
UFC 304 UK fans upset at event start times. Aspinall agrees
5 6 7
Replies
135
Views
5K
Elvis.
Elvis.
TerraRayzing
Dana has been glazing Jones in the past two press conferences
Replies
6
Views
201
HatKick
HatKick

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,428
Messages
55,909,954
Members
174,985
Latest member
LittleR

Share this page

Back
Top