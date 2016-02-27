UFC 300 Card Prediction

I know this is a joke thread, but I don't think it'd happen that soon.



First, your math is off. There's 7 years between 100 (2009) and 200 (2016). There's only 6 years between 2016 and 2022. 2023 is obviously the year you're looking for.



Second, there's non-PPV numbered events from UFC 70 to UFC 138. They don't happen anymore, which will slow the climb to the number 300.



Third, they actually hold fewer PPVs now than they did in 2009-2011. I think that number's only gonna go down further as the UFC starts relying more on TV revenue and Fight Pass.



I think theoretically 2025-2028 seems more realistic. And by then, the UFC might not be numbering their events any more, Sherdog might not exist, the UFC might not even exist, and the aliens might have come to take us.