UFC 300 Card Prediction

FullRoundAldo
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Dec 31, 2015
- Messages
- 271
- Reaction score
- 0
100 was back in 09 so, we're talking around 2022.
Undefeated WW phenom Tom Breese (C) puts his belt on the line for the 7th time VS Unknown
Co-Main HW Champ Bilyal Makhov (9-1) VS Unknown
Max Holloway (#2 FW) VS Sergio Pettis (#8 FW)
The rest currently unknown.
Undefeated WW phenom Tom Breese (C) puts his belt on the line for the 7th time VS Unknown
Co-Main HW Champ Bilyal Makhov (9-1) VS Unknown
Max Holloway (#2 FW) VS Sergio Pettis (#8 FW)
The rest currently unknown.
Last edited: