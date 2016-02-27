UFC 300 Card Prediction

FullRoundAldo

FullRoundAldo

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Dec 31, 2015
Messages
271
Reaction score
0
100 was back in 09 so, we're talking around 2022.

Undefeated WW phenom Tom Breese (C) puts his belt on the line for the 7th time VS Unknown

Co-Main HW Champ Bilyal Makhov (9-1) VS Unknown

Max Holloway (#2 FW) VS Sergio Pettis (#8 FW)

The rest currently unknown.
 
Last edited:
FullRoundAldo said:
100 was back in 09 so, we're talking around 2022.

Undefeated WW phenom Tom Breeze (C) puts his belt on the line for the 7th time VS Unknown

Co-Main HW Champ Bilyal Makhov (9-1) VS Unknown

Max Holloway (#2 FW) VS Sergio Pettis (#8 FW)

The rest currently unknown.
Click to expand...

If I punch you n neck OP would it be considered predictive?
 
Very very silly to try to predict UFC 300. The roster will be completely different and most of the main card fights will involve guys either not on the scene yet or currently fighting in prelims.
 
Sure what the heck Ill humor ya.

Couture vs 550lb Tim Sylvia will be
on the prelims. Thats the only one for sure, the rest are unknown.

Couture wins via TKO (heart attack) for the gambling types.
 
Mr. Hammer said:
Very very silly to try to predict UFC 300. The roster will be completely different and most of the main card fights will involve guys either not on the scene yet or currently fighting in prelims.
Click to expand...

Jesus Christ you're dense. Did you really feel the need to have to explain this? It was clearly not to be taken seriously. Lighten up Francis.
 
300?

Some of them champs are likely just being squirted out, or runnin around in shitt-loaded huggiez.
 
Sage Northcutt defends belt in the nude against whomever at whatever weight
Rest of the card can go to hell.
 
rubberneck41 said:
Jesus Christ you're dense. It was clearly not to be taken seriously. Lighten up Francis.
Click to expand...

Jesus Christ and Francis went into a bar! You heard this one? Yea, yea they killed everyone.


Why you always interrupting my shit? Anyway Jesus and Francis went into a bar, ........fucking bastards.
 
I know this is a joke thread, but I don't think it'd happen that soon.

First, your math is off. There's 7 years between 100 (2009) and 200 (2016). There's only 6 years between 2016 and 2022. 2023 is obviously the year you're looking for.

Second, there's non-PPV numbered events from UFC 70 to UFC 138. They don't happen anymore, which will slow the climb to the number 300.

Third, they actually hold fewer PPVs now than they did in 2009-2011. I think that number's only gonna go down further as the UFC starts relying more on TV revenue and Fight Pass.

I think theoretically 2025-2028 seems more realistic. And by then, the UFC might not be numbering their events any more, Sherdog might not exist, the UFC might not even exist, and the aliens might have come to take us.
 
FreddyFingers said:
Jesus Christ and Francis went into a bar! You heard this one? Yea, yea they killed everyone.


Why you always interrupting my shit? Anyway Jesus and Francis went into a bar, ........fucking bastards.
Click to expand...


Did you mean to post this from another account?
 
rubberneck41 said:
Did you mean to post this from another account?
Click to expand...
I don't know? Should I have?

It was kind if a joke post.

Wait a second.

Hello, yes I'm the legal representative of said "former poster".

Could you state your point again or transcribe "it in English" your grievance?

Or if not just scream like a bitch! "Real loud".


Your annoyance will be registered, thank you for participating.
 
(Main Event) Conor McGregor vs The Melting Arctic Ice Cap
 
Gleegorb the phalaxian defends his LHW title against up and coming Chorndof, a being made up of pure cosmic energy
 
Ronda Rousey's Eggs vs Travis Browne's sperm.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JoeRowe
Re-evaluating UFC 300 W/ No Conor
2
Replies
34
Views
2K
Russie
Russie
Koya
UFC 300 game: everyone gives his guess before 31st December, winner has sherdog's respect
2
Replies
36
Views
1K
Snarly
S
T
Finishing off the UFC 300 Card.
2 3
Replies
49
Views
2K
Striker33
S

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,196
Messages
55,338,247
Members
174,746
Latest member
yara kamel

Share this page

Back
Top