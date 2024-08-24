UFC 139 - Best PPV of All Time?

Gabe

Gabe

Feb 8, 2015
11,873
3,805
Took place in late 2011, this was the first ever event that the UFC held in San Jose which is important to know because this is the longtime home of Strikeforce, which was purchased by the UFC in March of that same year. The UFC did well with this event, which was headlined by the last Strikeforce light heavyweight champ Dan Henderson. The co main saw another Strikeforce regular Cung Le fight Wanderlei Silva.

Looking back this is one of the more important cards of all time, check out this lineup:


IMG_1391.png

Also on the card was RDA and Matt Brown. Only the second five round non title fight in company history after the prior UFC 138. Overall an outstanding night for the UFC and the fans.


1724517887862.jpeg
 
I don't know if it's the best PPV of all time, but the main event is in my top 3 best fights of all time, without a doubt.
 
I remember it fondly. Wanderlei/Cung Le was also great.
 
Cung Le vs. Wanderlei was also fantastic and FOTN almost any other night. Alvarez vs. Chandler 1 also happened the same night, was a good night for mma.
 
I remember watching this live at a bar, the energy for Shogun/Hendo through out the fight was insane.
 
sdpdude9 said:
Cung Le vs. Wanderlei was also fantastic and FOTN almost any other night. Alvarez vs. Chandler 1 also happened the same night, was a good night for mma.
Very satisfying win for me. I argued with a buddy for months about this fight. He was a martial arts and kickboxing guy who favored Le. I really rubbed it in.
 
I remember Eddie vs Chandler was the same weekend.

2 of the best fights i've ever seen in 2 days.
 
Lol at Kyle Kingsbury. Two of the fights on that main card are completely unmemorable. UFC 189 was far better. Conor battling adversity for the first time and getting a finish. 100% finish rate on the main card, 4 KOs. Arguably the greatest fight of all time Lawler v MacDonald 2.

This is probably the last honest Conor post fight interview we got, before he shot to stardom and went into promo mode. The first and only time we saw his family in the cage:

 
KO Shotz said:
Shogun vs Hendo 1 was one of the best fights of all time. I'm honored to have seen that fight live.
Agreed - complete showing of tremendous heart :)
 
