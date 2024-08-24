UFC 139 - Best PPV of All Time?

Took place in late 2011, this was the first ever event that the UFC held in San Jose which is important to know because this is the longtime home of Strikeforce, which was purchased by the UFC in March of that same year. The UFC did well with this event, which was headlined by the last Strikeforce light heavyweight champ Dan Henderson. The co main saw another Strikeforce regular Cung Le fight Wanderlei Silva.Looking back this is one of the more important cards of all time, check out this lineup:Also on the card was RDA and Matt Brown. Only the second five round non title fight in company history after the prior UFC 138. Overall an outstanding night for the UFC and the fans.