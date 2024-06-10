UFC’s biggest ambassadors for each country

TimeToTrain
Who are the biggest ambassadors of the UFC for each country?
Canada: GSP
Russia: Fedor or Khabib
Cameroon: Francis Ngannou
Ireland: Conor McGregor
United States: I can’t think of the perfect role model who has a superb record, maybe Daniel Cormier or Randy Couture?
Brazil: ???
