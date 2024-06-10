UFC’s biggest ambassadors for each country

TimeToTrain said: Who are the biggest ambassadors of the UFC for each country?



Canada: GSP

Russia: Fedor or Khabib

Cameroon: Francis Ngannou

Ireland: Conor McGregor

United States: I can’t think of the perfect role model who has a superb record, maybe Daniel Cormier or Randy Couture?

Brazil: ??? Click to expand...

Well Nogueira actually works for them in that capacity in Brazil.Fedor has nothing to do with the UFC. Francis has nothing to do with UFCCouture and UFC do not have a great relationship.Sometimes there just isnt an embassador.This would be a better question for all of MMA,and who represents their country the best.