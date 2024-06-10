  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

UFC’s biggest ambassadors for each country

Who are the biggest ambassadors of the UFC for each country?

Canada: GSP
Russia: Fedor or Khabib
Cameroon: Francis Ngannou
Ireland: Conor McGregor
United States: I can’t think of the perfect role model who has a superb record, maybe Daniel Cormier or Randy Couture?
Brazil: ???
 
Does an ambassador need to have a superb record? I would think being very friendly, well spoken, and having no PEDs offences would make someone a great ambassador.
 
USA: Has to be Randy. He's Captain America ffs.

Brazil: Wand. Aldo, Anderson, and Vitor are also big names, but something about Wand has always just screamed Brazil to me.

Russia: Fedor for me. Khabib is technically Russian, but Dagestan is like another planet compared to Moscow, St. Petersburg, etc.

Croatia: Crocop (duh)

Scottland: Paul Craig

Australia: Bobby Knuckles

New Zealand: Mark Hunt (the original Kiwi). You could also go Izzy here

Georgia: Merab

Wakanda: Mike Perry
 
Well Nogueira actually works for them in that capacity in Brazil.

Fedor has nothing to do with the UFC. Francis has nothing to do with UFC

Couture and UFC do not have a great relationship.

Sometimes there just isnt an embassador.

This would be a better question for all of MMA,and who represents their country the best.
 
Are you not listing Jon Jones for the USA because hes not a perfect role model while listing Conor McGregorfor Ireland?
 
Are you not listing Jon Jones for the USA because hes not a perfect role model while listing Conor McGregor for ireland?
australia - volk

spain - topuria

france - gane

england - bisping

denmark - kampmann

sweden - guffstafson
 
Australia: Volkanovski
Brazil: Nogueira
Canada: GSP
Czech Republic: Jiri
Ecuador: Chito Vera
Russia: Khabib
USA: DJ
UK: Bisping
 
There are two kinds of sports fans. Those who know Tajikistan and those who don't.
Also worth mentioning the cooperation of their friendly neighbor Uzbekistan.
@helax
@Dude Incredible
 
Kyrgyzstan: Shevchenko
Mexico: Moreno
Italy: Vettori
France: Gane
Nigeria: Kamaru
South Africa: DDP
Japan: Sakuraba
 
