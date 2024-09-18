"What about their families? No fathers at Christmas."​

Cliffies:---NY cops go hands on on a comedian named Alex Stein who was speaking on 9/11 to the NYC city council.---He goes off about them saying the air was safe and how many firefighters have died because of that lie.---They try to shut him down as the conversation, apparently, was only about the port authority.---Alex explains that it was the port authority who sold a guy named Silverstein the asbestos filled buildings that have now left a legacy of cancer.Ironically, the BBC just did a big piece on this exact thing...It seems sometimes like no one cares about 'silly things' like the 1st Amendment. Look how quick people are here to call for bans and such. The concept of a cancel culture is part of the modern lexicon.People will mock this guy, but we shouldn't forget the simple idea that free expression is the basis of a free society. Have we forgotten that our forefathers, who grew up in an authoritarian Monarchy knew that this was so important that they made it the number one thing? And if you go back and diligently research these men and their writings, you'll find something both beautiful, as well as inspirational, and dare I say edifying.Good luck, Alex.