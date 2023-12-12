Tyler Cassidy - Ian Garry

I was too chickenshit to post this in the heavies because I figured a janny would humiliate me for it so this seemed like the most appropriate sub-forum. This is an absolute banger of a song by an incredibly talented musician and avid UFC fan and aspiring martial artist in his own right by the name of Tyler Cassidy. He's the guy that was on Tosh.0 a long ass time ago under the moniker Krispy Kreme before he had to change it due to legal concerns.



Not even shining y'all on. This shit slaps. Give it a listen.







ps: favorite part "Shoulda been a hit 'n run / Jon Bones Jones / At least he knows when to leave a dying b*tch alone"