Tyler Cassidy - Ian Garry

I was too chickenshit to post this in the heavies because I figured a janny would humiliate me for it so this seemed like the most appropriate sub-forum. This is an absolute banger of a song by an incredibly talented musician and avid UFC fan and aspiring martial artist in his own right by the name of Tyler Cassidy. He's the guy that was on Tosh.0 a long ass time ago under the moniker Krispy Kreme before he had to change it due to legal concerns.

Not even shining y'all on. This shit slaps. Give it a listen.



ps: favorite part "Shoulda been a hit 'n run / Jon Bones Jones / At least he knows when to leave a dying b*tch alone"
 
The best thing to come out of that whole weird drama with Strickland and Garry's wife was discovering the mad genius Tyler Cassidy. I have become a huge fan.
 
His Chris Hemsworth Quadrilogy is so goddamn hilarious.





He's amazing. He's one of those talents like Weird Al who when Al first got big a lot of people overlooked how musically talented he was because of his comedic schtick.

My friends and I still quote this one to this day anytime anyone gets shit on doing anything (as in a video game).


One of my favorites that really shows his talent for melody:


A timeless jingle for our married Sherdoggers out there:


It's a valid question.
 
This guy is so damn funny and ridiculously talented.

 
