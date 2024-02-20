Law Two Cousins 10 and 12 Charged with the Murder of...

3yr while the parents were out gambling.
nypost.com

Cousins ages 10 and 12 charged with beating 3-year-old girl to death while two moms were out gambling

Two cousins aged just 10 and 12 have been charged with murder for allegedly beating a 3-year-old girl to death — while their parents and guardians left eight kids home alone to go gambling.
So sad and sicking

The two preteen boys, who have not been identified because of their ages, are accused of beating Blessing Buckles until she suffered a fatal brain bleed — with a 4-year-old girl also found badly beaten, according to WBRZ.

A child called 911 on Feb. 12 to report that Blessing was not breathing and no adults were home, with deputies having to knock on doors because the young caller did not know the exact address in Baton Rouge, the report said.
 
Yeah, that's fucked up, is a 10 years old even capable of standing trial?
 
Some places don't allow prosecution under a certain age and, even if they did, these 2 will not be tried as adults so it's likely going to be lesser charges and neither of them would be incarcerated by the time they turn 18 unless they commit more heinous acts in juvey.
 
I'd bet with 100% certainty they will. they are broken. unfixable

odd this happens in a certain community every fucking time
 
I think kids can be rehabilitated from some of the most fucked up things, but then again fucked up shit like this is a serial killer origin story.
 
Some background on the mothers, who say they knew the 12 year old had a history of violence towards the younger children, but just ignored it.

Yates was previously arrested for stealing $20 worth of clothes from a Walmart, and for stealing an iPad, two guns and business checks from a home, according to WBRZ.

She also reportedly threw a brick through the windshield of another woman’s car in 2020, and is wanted on two active warrants from undisclosed cases in Baker, Louisiana.

Scott, meanwhile, allegedly set a car on fire next to someone’s home and was charged with murder in 2021 for allegedly shooting a woman to death, but was never indicted by a grand jury.

Witnesses claimed she tampered with security cameras to avoid detection, WBRZ previously reported.

As of Monday afternoon, both Scott and Yates remained in the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail under a $40,000 bond each, according to AL.com.
 
Every time? Like in Illinois? Would this be the certain community you're speaking of?

people.com

Man Pleads Guilty to Drowning His 3 Kids After Leaving Note for Wife: 'If I Can't Have Them, Neither Can You'

Jason Karels, an Illinois man accused of drowning his three children, ages 5, 3 and 2, during a custodial visit in 2022, has pleaded guilty to their murders.
Used to think like this, but they managed to rehabilitate a child sicario like 10 years ago, the case was very famous because the kid was forced to kill at 10 and at 13 he was already carrying out torture sessions.

Then again, after his capture he was eventually released and given to some relatives that lived in the US and the kid stopped making news.

I think the kid having an extended normal family helped a lot, but some children outright lose at life the moment they are born.
 
Wait, so it's only in a certain communities children now?

www.biography.com

One Attacker in the Slender Man Stabbing Is No Longer Under GPS Monitoring

This month, a Wisconsin judge granted conspirator Anissa Weier more freedom, though she remains under supervision.
abcnews.go.com

Ethan Crumbley sentenced to life without parole in deadly Oxford school shooting

Ethan Crumbley was sentenced on Friday for killing four of his classmates and wounding others in the 2021 Oxford school shooting.
www.thedailybeast.com

Florida Teen Stabbed Cheerleader Tristyn Bailey 114 Times: Authorities

Prosecutor R.J. Larizza said Aiden Fucci, 14, wanted to kill someone—and may have chosen his victim randomly. “This could... be a wrong place at the wrong time situation,” he said.
Kelly Ellard | Murderpedia, the encyclopedia of murderers

Kelly Marie Ellard is a Canadian teenager sentenced to life in prison for the 1997 beating and drowning death of 14-year-old Reena Virk near Victoria.
globalnews.ca

Jon Venables, toddler killer who murdered when he was just 10, denied parole - National | Globalnews.ca

Jon Venables, along with another 10-year-old, tortured James Bulger to death on a set a train tracks after luring him away from his mom at a U.K. shopping mall.
en.wikipedia.org

Mary Bell - Wikipedia

Stop pretending that evil fits your racist stereotype.
 
Just no...

But the parents and guardians should be charged with manslaughter for the 3 year old.

"Yates was previously arrested for stealing $20 worth of clothes from a Walmart, and for stealing an iPad, two guns and business checks from a home, according to WBRZ.

She also reportedly threw a brick through the windshield of another woman’s car in 2020, and is wanted on two active warrants from undisclosed cases in Baker, Louisiana.

Scott, meanwhile, allegedly set a car on fire next to someone’s home and was charged with murder in 2021 for allegedly shooting a woman to death, but was never indicted by a grand jury."

The fuck... how did she not indicted for murder? Maybe not enough evidence? But damn, these two women are worthless.
 
So far, the charges include accessory to 2nd degree murder. They've even copped to the fact they knew the 12 year old had been violent with the children in the past, and they had presented with bruising, but they did nothing about it.
 
I edited my post above after reading further...

Those kids never stood a chance with these two. They were probably left home alone most of the time.
 
Check my earlier post.

Witnesses claimed she tampered with security cameras to avoid detection, WBRZ previously reported.
 
