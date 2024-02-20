MLarson
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Mar 3, 2023
- Messages
- 1,936
- Reaction score
- 3,285
3yr while the parents were out gambling.
So sad and sicking
The two preteen boys, who have not been identified because of their ages, are accused of beating Blessing Buckles until she suffered a fatal brain bleed — with a 4-year-old girl also found badly beaten, according to WBRZ.
A child called 911 on Feb. 12 to report that Blessing was not breathing and no adults were home, with deputies having to knock on doors because the young caller did not know the exact address in Baton Rouge, the report said.
Cousins ages 10 and 12 charged with beating 3-year-old girl to death while two moms were out gambling
Two cousins aged just 10 and 12 have been charged with murder for allegedly beating a 3-year-old girl to death — while their parents and guardians left eight kids home alone to go gambling.
nypost.com
