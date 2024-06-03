HockeyBjj
Putting on the foil
Take a look at these scorecards from UFC 302
The first crazy split decision that shouldn't have been split. Chris Lee gave Cesar Almeda the last two rounds. Thankfully Sal gave Kopylov all three to side with Eric Colon for the correct winner
Next up, Strickland and Costa. Chris Lee was the sane one giving it to Strickland, but then Dave Tirelli somehow thought Costa won the first 4 rounds. Again thankfully, Sal had it 49-46 for Sean so the correct man won
Islam finished the fight so he thankfully didn't have to worry about bizzare scoring, but it was heading for another head scratching split as Chris Lee had the fight 2-2 going into the 5th round. Sal again would have saved us from a robbery as he and Colon already scored 3 rounds in Islam's favor.
