News Twilight Zone: Sal D'Amato saved the judging at 302

Take a look at these scorecards from UFC 302

The first crazy split decision that shouldn't have been split. Chris Lee gave Cesar Almeda the last two rounds. Thankfully Sal gave Kopylov all three to side with Eric Colon for the correct winner
Screen%20Shot%202024-06-01%20at%207.03.21%20PM_0.png


Next up, Strickland and Costa. Chris Lee was the sane one giving it to Strickland, but then Dave Tirelli somehow thought Costa won the first 4 rounds. Again thankfully, Sal had it 49-46 for Sean so the correct man won
Screen%20Shot%202024-06-01%20at%209.21.19%20PM.png


Islam finished the fight so he thankfully didn't have to worry about bizzare scoring, but it was heading for another head scratching split as Chris Lee had the fight 2-2 going into the 5th round. Sal again would have saved us from a robbery as he and Colon already scored 3 rounds in Islam's favor.
Screen%20Shot%202024-06-01%20at%2010.12.28%20PM.png
 
Would it actually be "head scratching" considering the two rounds Lee gave Dustin were also rounds Sal and Colon were split on?

Eric gave the second to Dustin and Sal the fourth, not unreasonable that someone would see both for Poirier.
 
i had it 3-1, but 2-2 was reasonable
 
When they announced the last scorecard for that Costa/Strickland fight I thought for sure Costa was about to win a decision lol.


For the record, I think Sean has a serious problem with his output and style and he's gonna continue to keep getting "robbed" or losing decisions because he isn't doing anything to acknowledge or improve his game. It's an ugly style and the judges clearly aren't aren't scoring his style favorably
 
His coach Eric Nicksick keeps tell him exactly that.
 
Sal D'Amato is GOAT judge, apparently.
 
