Twenty years!?!

I just realized it. My account is twenty years old yesterday. I was a lurker for a few years before I made an account.

Honestly, the site ain't what it used to be, but I still enjoy F12. I've legit made a couple of good friends here.

Thanks for the memories and the techniques, and all the laughs mostly.
 
mattemate said:
Congrats. No the site isn't close to what it was when MMA was just emerging from being an underground sport and was the most exciting thing in the world. Be grateful you were there to experience that time.
 
TheMaster said:
Thanks man. I even enjoy griping with you like a couple old men playing checkers lmao
 
shunyata said:
You old, man.

Now get back in the gym and finish up your black belt.

Find a new training home yet?
I still haven't gotten my knees fixed yet
🙁
But I'll be back as soon as I do that! A good black belt I'm friends with, Mike Stewart, suggested I try a peptide called bpc157 that he says worked for him. I'll try that, then try stem cells. And I'm lifting more, doing lots of squats and things to build the muscle up around my joints.If those don't work, then I'll get surgery and get back after it. I'm just not looking forward to the rehab that it will take!

Einheri said:
20 years dodging the banhammer. 😆
LMAO. I mostly stay within the safe space of F12. I've gotten dubs a couple times when I venture over to the woke, gay part of sherdog.
 
i'm getting there, man.

it's absolutely wild. there are 16 year old kids in my class. one of them sometimes kicks my ass a little bit. this account was 4 years old when that little shit was born.
 
I'm new to the grappling forum. This is a good section imo

I'm new to grappling and enjoy reading the threads on here

Hopefully we last the next 20!
Good health to you all
 
