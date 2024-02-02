mattemate
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Feb 1, 2004
- Messages
- 6,240
- Reaction score
- 2,492
I just realized it. My account is twenty years old yesterday. I was a lurker for a few years before I made an account.
Honestly, the site ain't what it used to be, but I still enjoy F12. I've legit made a couple of good friends here.
Thanks for the memories and the techniques, and all the laughs mostly.
Honestly, the site ain't what it used to be, but I still enjoy F12. I've legit made a couple of good friends here.
Thanks for the memories and the techniques, and all the laughs mostly.
Last edited: