TV episodes you can only watch once?

Season 2 finale of Shrinking I would like to watch again being I didn't give Harrison Ford's speech the attention it deserved what with worrying about Roy Kent so much I was in weeping moron mode. I wasn't going to watch it on Christmas Day which was when Apple released it with the thought process of something bad happening and a very nice Sherbro texted me to warn me off knowing I'd be a mess.



Going back years the feature length 90210 I watched so much I ruined the VHS, the episode of Breaking Bad where Hank meets his end I watched a few times even though he was my favourite character and I was gutted.



The Nick Offerman episode in The Last Of Us was beautiful but so sad I'll never be able to watch it again, which is a shame because he was amazing.