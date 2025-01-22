  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

TV episodes you can only watch once?

Season 2 finale of Shrinking I would like to watch again being I didn't give Harrison Ford's speech the attention it deserved what with worrying about Roy Kent so much I was in weeping moron mode. I wasn't going to watch it on Christmas Day which was when Apple released it with the thought process of something bad happening and a very nice Sherbro texted me to warn me off knowing I'd be a mess.

Going back years the feature length 90210 I watched so much I ruined the VHS, the episode of Breaking Bad where Hank meets his end I watched a few times even though he was my favourite character and I was gutted.

The Nick Offerman episode in The Last Of Us was beautiful but so sad I'll never be able to watch it again, which is a shame because he was amazing.
 
The first episode of Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal and another one, "Coven of the Damned" are a very hard watch for me due to child death. I love the show and both episodes were amazing but I'm at a point now where I'm not watching things like that.
 
I will never ever in my life ever watch the dog episode of Futurama, heck no, never again!
Probably wont ever listen to that song again either, no way!

❤️ 🐶 ❤️
 
Heard about it and thankful I was warned off in advance. Not TV but my nephews told me never to watch Marley & Me as well which I can only imagine is horrific.
 
Too old to die young moves at a very slow pace it is a show I could never rewatch.
Too_Old_to_Die_Young.jpg
 
Pile of pretentious wank, he did the same with Valhala Rising. I gave it a go because I like Miles Teller and Bronson was great but holy shirtballs did that show suck. I assume it didn't get any better after the first episode.
 
